Uniphar announces US expansion

Uniphar has announced a milestone in its expansion in the US; the integration and rebranding of RRD Biopharma Development, Uniphar Clinical, Diligent Health Solutions and BESTMSLs under the Uniphar name.

This strategic move brings together clinical development expertise, medical affairs services including medical information, field team recruiting and medical communication capabilities, enabling Uniphar to deliver a seamless suite of services to its US clients and an enhanced global offering across the product lifecycle.

As part of this transformation, RRD Biopharma Development, BESTMSLs and Diligent Health Solutions will align under Uniphar to support the delivery of its unified platform across Development, Clinical, Access, Medical, Commercial, Distribution and Global Sourcing. With locations in New York, North Carolina, Washington D.C. and Mississippi, Uniphar’s united presence ensures clients benefit from connected expertise, operational excellence and innovative solutions as one brand throughout the US, while leveraging Uniphar’s global infrastructure to deliver integrated solutions for clients beyond the US market.

“Uniting our US businesses under the Uniphar brand marks a transformative moment in our global strategy, strengthening our ability to deliver world-class integrated solutions at every stage of the product lifecycle, and ultimately driving better patient outcomes,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, chief commercial officer at Uniphar. “From molecule to market, our unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment ensure we can support our clients through every phase of development and commercialisation, providing innovative and seamless services in the U.S. and worldwide.”