Uniphar expands global footprint with three new facilities

Uniphar is expanding its international presence with the launch of three new facilities located in Raleigh, USA, Lelystad, Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland.

With 57 years’ industry experience, Uniphar’s new facilities position the company to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies more effectively, offering comprehensive solutions that cover the entire product lifecycle. The new locations aim to ensure the timely delivery of critical therapies to patients worldwide, whilst supporting pharmaceutical companies to navigate complex market access challenges, from clinical trials to global product launches.

The Raleigh, North Carolina facility, covering 65,000 sq. ft., is a GMP & GDP pharma-grade storage facility designed to handle ambient, cold-chain, and freezer storage requirements. It includes dedicated clean rooms for clinical trials, a DEA-approved controlled drugs vault for Schedule II to V drugs, and a fully integrated Warehouse Management System for seamless operations. The facility is equipped with redundant power supply, temperature & humidity monitoring systems, and advanced inventory management, ensuring compliance with the FDA, ISO, and DSCSA regulations.

In Lelystad, the G-Park Lelystad facility represents Uniphar’s flagship European facility, positioned within the Lelystad Airport Business Park, one of the most strategically located logistics hubs in Europe. This Grade A facility spans 9,000 m² and includes narrow-aisle high-bay racking, controlled ambient storage, and segregated quarantine zones. With its BREEAM Excellent rating, the facility is built with sustainable features, including solar energy and a triple redundant power supply, designed to minimise environmental impact. Located just 200 metres from the A6 motorway, it offers exceptional connectivity to key European markets, including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, the UK, and Ireland.

The facility in Dublin, Ireland, is the newest addition to its global network. At 35,000 sq. m., this new facility is designed to support the increasing demand for cold-chain logistics with 1,100 pallets of cold storage capacity and built to LEED Gold standards, it ensures the highest environmental and sustainability criteria. With a modern layout to optimise material flows and segregated zones for quarantine, recall, and returns management, the Dublin facility is a key enabler of Uniphar’s ability to scale its operations and its commitment to enabling healthcare.

In addition to these three new facilities, Uniphar’s global network now encompasses 22 strategically located facilities across Europe, North America, and other key regions. This extensive footprint enables Uniphar to deliver unparalleled logistical solutions for specialty medicines, biologics, and advanced therapies, ensuring timely and efficient access to innovative treatments in over 180 countries worldwide.

With a global footprint delivering specialist services to more than 200 international clients across 180 countries, Uniphar’s new facilities are strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for specialty and complex medicines, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and cold-chain products.

“These expansions are a direct response to the increasing complexity of launching innovative therapies in diverse and often challenging global markets. Uniphar’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions, from clinical trial support to product launch and distribution, is what sets us apart as a leader in the global pharmaceutical logistics and supply chain space. This milestone reflects our commitment to driving excellence in pharmaceutical logistics and underscores our long-term strategy to support the development and delivery of innovative therapies globally.” said Dermot Ryan, chief operating officer at Uniphar.