Unpacking PHARMAP 2026: Advanced Technologies and Solutions for the Industry

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress (PHARMAP) 2026 welcomes project leaders, procurement specialists and technical professionals from the whole value chain.

× Expand PHARMAP

On 20-21 April in Amsterdam, the Congress is set to address evolving trends in pharma industry: sustainable packaging solutions, anti-counterfeit policies and more.

Following a remarkable anniversary, PHARMAP 2026 is gaining speed to move into its next phase, driving a wave of networking, B2B collaborations and real-world case studies. The 6th edition of the Congress dives into practical applications of personalised medicine in production and present forward-thinking strategies to embrace Pharma 4.0, tackling the emerging challenges in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 2026, the business programme spotlights key industry themes, including secure packaging solutions, sustainable manufacturing practices and intelligent supply chain innovations. Exploring such topics empowers companies to transition toward more efficient and impactful strategies. Rocco Paracchini, chief commercial officer at Doppel Pharma CDMO, shared his thoughts: “It's a good mix of presentations, giving an opportunity to the audience to interact with presenters.”

PHARMAP 2026 promotes a greener future for the sector by facilitating collaborations with suppliers to implement eco-friendly practices, enhance energy efficiency in production facilities and implement innovations for eco-efficient manufacturing.

“We had a very interesting and insightful discussion at my panel session: others have the same issues, and we can try to find a common solution,” said Meriem Loudiyi, director of Trademarks and Fight against Falsification Department at Les Laboratoires Servier, after her presentation last year.

The agenda of upcoming PHARMAP includes insights on:

high-tech packaging solutions, utilising smart and digital technologies to enhance user experience and supply chain efficiency;

digitalisation of pharma manufacturing through robotic solutions and artificial intelligence (AI);

establishing robust quality control systems in contracted facilities;

transparency in pharma supply chains with pharma company-supplier collaborations, blockchain, IoT and AI;

patient-centric design of products and packaging strategies;

measures to combat the illegal production of counterfeit drugs.

The Congress offers participants to gain insights from detailed case studies presented by industry leaders such as Bayer, Innowise, Belupo, Esteve and others, opening avenues for significant innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

