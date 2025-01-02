Upperton appoints Lorna Patrick as chief operating officer

UK contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Upperton, continues its growth with the appointment of Lorna Patrick as chief operating officer.

Patrick will work with Upperton’s leadership team to drive the operational strategy, leading the research and development, clinical manufacturing, analytical and project management functions to guide the next stage of Upperton’s growth.

Patrick has over 20 years’ experience in drug development, optimising operational processes and change management across a variety of roles including manufacturing, analytical, project management, clinical operations, and regulatory affairs.

She has previously held senior roles at Quotient Sciences across a number of functions, after starting her career at Thermo Fisher Scientific and AstraZeneca, respectively.

Patrick said: “I am delighted to be joining Upperton at such a pivotal time in their growth strategy. The company has a unique customer-focused culture, and I am looking forward to collaborating with the team to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients and their patients.”

The appointment aligns with Upperton’s growth during 2024 which included expansion into sterile fill/finish following the build of a new sterile facility, recognition in the Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing private companies, growth to over one hundred employees and a 50,000 sq. ft facility, Trent Gateway, recognised for several industry awards.

Nikki Whitfield, CEO of Upperton, said: “Lorna’s diverse industry experience will be a great asset to our team as we continue to expand our CDMO offering into 2025.

She is a strong addition to our leadership team, providing strategic knowledge and operational expertise that will enable us to further build successful partnerships with our clients.”