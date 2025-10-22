Upperton expands high precision filling capability at Nottingham facility

Upperton, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) based in Nottingham, UK, has increased its high precision filling capability with the installation and commission of the Fill2Weight gravimetric powder filling machine from 3P innovation.

The system has been installed at Upperton’s 60,000-square-foot GMP facility in Nottingham, UK. The site supports formulation development and clinical manufacturing across a broad range of dosage forms, including oral solids, nasal, pulmonary and parenteral.

The Fill2Weight system enables high precision and efficiency in capsule or device filling through its gravimetric dosing mechanism. This ensures consistent weight verification for each capsule, making it ideal for low-dose and high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), as well as challenging powder formulations.

The technology also supports working with limited-quantity APIs and offers versatility for a wide range of powder types and fill weights, for oral (capsules), nasal and pulmonary including dry-powder inhalers.

With the addition of the 3P innovation’s Fill2Weight system, Upperton enhances its expertise as a leading CDMO for the development and clinical trial manufacture of solid oral dose and dry powder medicines for small to medium pharmaceutical companies and innovators. The enabling technology ensures clients benefit from faster routes to market and reduced development risks​.

Ian Lafferty, chief technical officer at Upperton, said: “This addition marks a significant advancement in our GMP manufacturing capabilities, increasing our capacity to manufacture small-molecule and high potency medicines for clinical trials”.

3P innovation, Tom French, head of process technologies, said: “We are delighted that Upperton has selected Fill2Weight as a key technology to support its business growth. A Flagship technology for 3P innovation, Fill2Weight enables precise dosing of challenging powders into diverse delivery devices, meeting the industry’s need for small dose weights and tight tolerances.”

Upperton Pharma Solutions specialises in formulation development, clinical trial manufacturing, and manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, inhalation and sterile products.