Upperton Pharma awarded grant for oral vaccine delivery with Oxford

Upperton Pharma Solutions, a UK-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has been awarded a grant as part of the first VaxHub Sustainable Platform Funding Call, in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The funding supports the development of an oral formulation for Adenovirus-vectored vaccines.

The project, led by Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert at the University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute, aims to address the limitations of intramuscular vaccine administration. By exploring oral delivery routes, the team seeks to induce mucosal immunity, improve vaccine stability, simplify distribution, and support self-administration.

Upperton will apply its expertise in oral dosage form development, particle engineering and spray drying to support formulation development work, enabling the next generation of Adenovirus-vectored vaccines to be delivered without needles, facilitating greater public acceptability and vaccine uptake.

“We’re proud to partner with the University of Oxford on this initiative,” said Richard Johnson, chief scientific officer at Upperton. “Oral vaccine delivery has the potential to transform global immunisation and pandemic response strategies, and this project is a significant step forward where we can apply our formulation development expertise.”

The VaxHub Sustainable Platform Funding Call, launched in January 2025 aims to support innovative projects aligned with sustainable vaccine development. The joint project is expected to complete in summer 2026.

Upperton Pharma Solutions specialises in formulation development, clinical trial manufacturing, and manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, inhalation and sterile products. With a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft facility in Nottingham, the company offers integrated CDMO services from pre-clinical development through to market supply.

VaxHub Sustainable is a research initiative funded by the UK’s EPSRC. Co-led by Prof Martina Micheletti (UCL) and Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert (Oxford), with the goal of positioning the UK as a global leader in sustainable vaccine manufacturing.

This work is supported by funding from the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) for the Manufacturing Research Hub for a Sustainable Future (VaxHub Sustainable) co-directed by University College London and the University of Oxford with UK university partners is gratefully acknowledged (Grant Reference: EP/X038181/1).