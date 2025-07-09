Upperton Pharma Solutions wins Business Expansion Award

Upperton Pharma Solutions, a Nottingham-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is the winner of the Business Expansion award in the Integrated Manufacturing category at the 2025 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards.

× Expand Upperton Pharma Solutions

Powered by the global insights platform GlobalData, the Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards, analyses over 1 billion datasets to identify and celebrate forward-thinking companies driving innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors across more than 200 countries.

This award acknowledges Upperton’s progress in expanding its capabilities, infrastructure, and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Nikki Whitfield, chief executive officer of Upperton Pharma Solutions, said: "Being recognised as an Excellence Award winner is a great achievement and highlights the hard work of all of our team over the past few years. This award recognises the vision we had when embarking on a new facility, and expansion into sterile manufacturing”.

Upperton’s selection for the Business Expansion award reflects a series of ambitious developments. One of the most notable achievements was the rapid completion of its 50,000-square-foot GMP manufacturing facility in Nottingham. Built in just 10 months, the facility includes ten GMP manufacturing suites and advanced quality control laboratories, providing clients with a seamless path from early-phase development through to clinical trial supply and niche commercial manufacturing.

Another key factor in Upperton’s success was its expansion into sterile drug manufacturing, addressing a critical need in the market. A £7 million investment has funded the development of a 7,000-square-foot sterile manufacturing facility, purpose-built to comply with revised EU GMP Annex-1 regulations.

Upperton Pharma Solutions specialises in formulation development, clinical trial manufacturing, and manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, inhalation and sterile products.