Upperton unveils new brand identity

Upperton has unveiled a new brand identity at CPHI Milan, marking a milestone in the company's evolution into an end-to-end CDMO focused on solving the challenges of molecule development across oral, nasal, pulmonary and parenteral dosage forms.

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The new brand reflects the transformation of Upperton over recent years, driven by significant investment in infrastructure, scientific expertise and manufacturing capability. This includes the development of the company's 60,000 sq ft Trent Gateway facility, expansion of its executive leadership team, and the addition of sterile manufacturing capabilities alongside established expertise in oral, nasal and pulmonary drug products.

The new positioning reflects how Upperton works today: combining formulation development, analytical science, clinical manufacturing and commercial-scale production within a single-site designed to support small molecule and biologics drug products throughout the drug development lifecycle.

Nikki Whitfield, CEO, adds: "The new brand reflects who we have become as an organisation. We have evolved into a specialist end-to-end CDMO with the scientific expertise, infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities needed to support increasingly complex drug development programmes.

We’re seeing biotech and pharma companies developing some of the most exciting and innovative products the industry has ever seen, including novel small molecules, biologics and advanced formulations. They need a partner that can navigate complexity across development and manufacturing while providing continuity throughout the journey. That's exactly what Upperton has been built to deliver."

Central to the Upperton model is its end-to-end approach to pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. By bringing formulation development, analytical services, clinical manufacturing and sterile manufacturing together on a single site, Upperton helps customers reduce development risk, preserve critical programme knowledge and accelerate progression through key development milestones.

The company's capabilities span oral solid dose, nasal, pulmonary and sterile drug products, giving customers access to specialised expertise across a range of delivery routes within a single development and manufacturing partner.

By combining advanced formulation science with flexible development and manufacturing capabilities, Upperton supports customers whose programmes require a higher level of scientific engagement, innovation and problem-solving than traditional outsourcing models can provide.

As it enters its next phase of growth, Upperton remains focused on helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies overcome development complexity, accelerate timelines and successfully advance innovative molecules.

Upperton Pharma Solutions is a CDMO that specialises in formulation development and clinical trial manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, and inhalation drug products, from its headquarters in Nottingham, UK.