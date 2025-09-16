Upperton win Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year

Upperton Pharma Solutions has won the award for Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year at the Pharma Industry Awards UK and nominated finalist for Pharma Company of the Year.

× Expand Upperton Pharma Solutions

This year marks a second year of success at the Pharma Industry Awards, with a win in 2024 for Large Pharma Project of the Year. Now in its third year, the Pharma Industry Awards UK are amongst the most prestigious events in the UK Pharma Calendar. Noting the important role UK Pharma plays globally, each finalist is carefully assessed by an independent panel of experts with expertise ranging from academia to industry. Finalists must demonstrate outstanding achievement in innovation and strategy in addition to proving a significant measurable impact in client projects. For Upperton, the win this year marks a major milestone. The Nottingham based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) has built a strong reputation for supporting small to medium sizes biotech companies globally. Their work ranges from pre-clinical development to late-stage manufacturing, specialising in oral, nasal, pulmonary and parenteral dosage forms.

Nikki Whitfield, chief executive officer of Upperton Pharma Solutions, said: “Winning the Pharma Contract Services of the Year is an incredible recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering science-led solutions that help bring medicines to patients faster.”

Industry observers regard Upperton’s win this year as an important milestone with categories fiercely contested amongst leading names in pharma. Upperton winning the award for Contract Services Company of the Year builds on the success at the 2024 Pharma Industry Awards UK, where Upperton won Large Pharma Project of the Year for the build of a 50,000 sq. ft development and manufacturing facility, Trent Gateway.

The win for Upperton comes at a time when the CDMO market is set to expand greatly with the launch of personalised medicines. With biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking more specialised partners to accelerate specialised therapies to market, Upperton’s flexibility and reputation for excellence has made them a trusted partner to companies in the UK and around the world.

Upperton’s chief scientific officer, Richard Johnson, noted that 2025 is an exciting time for Upperton. Work is moving towards completion for a new sterile facility, in addition to Upperton receiving funding to support the development of an oral formulation for Adenovirus-vectored vaccines in partnership with University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute.

Upperton Pharma Solutions specialises in formulation development, clinical trial manufacturing, and manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, inhalation and sterile products. With a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft facility in Nottingham, the company offers integrated CDMO services from pre-clinical development through to market supply.