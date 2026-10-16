Vaisala to showcase Inline Brix at PACK EXPO

Vaisala will showcase inline liquid concentration measurement solutions at PACK EXPO International 2026, held 18-21 October at McCormick Place in Chicago.

× Expand Vaisala

At Booth LU-7559, Vaisala will demonstrate the Polaris PR53AC Sanitary Compact Process Refractometer connected to the Indigo520 Transmitter. Together, the solution provides continuous, real-time measurement of Brix and liquid concentration for pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing processes.

Continuous inline concentration measurement can provide timely process insight from development through commercial production. The technology supports applications including API production, reaction monitoring, crystallisation, solvent exchange, filter cake washing, pharmaceutical fermentation and protein concentration. Real-time process data can support stronger process understanding, quality control and more consistent production.

Designed for hygienic processing environments, the PR53AC is 3-A Sanitary and EHEDG certified. It is compatible with clean-in-place and sanitation-in-place procedures. The instrument installs directly in pipes, tanks and vessels without a bypass arrangement. Its no-moving-parts design supports low-maintenance operation.

The industrial-grade Indigo520 Transmitter provides access to live measurement data, settings and process parameters through an optional touchscreen display and web interface. Its IP66-rated metal enclosure supports demanding industrial environments. The transmitter also provides data logging, wash control, trend monitoring and concentration-curve management. It displays measurements locally and transmits process data to automation systems through configurable analogue outputs, relays or Modbus TCP/IP over Ethernet.