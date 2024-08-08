Valneva Scotland Achieves a Silver Award in Health and Safety

× Expand Paulina Meducka and Kathleen Haddow collecting the RoSPA Silver Award.

Valneva Scotland Ltd, the largest vaccine producer in Scotland, has received the Silver Award for health and safety from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). This award recognises the high standards of safety and excellence in a working environment, with health and safety policies, procedures, and performance all taken into consideration.

The RoSPA health and safety awards receive around 2,000 entries every year from over 50 countries. According to the award presenter, winners of this award must demonstrate a “high level of performance, supported by robust management systems that consistently drive improvement.” The award was accepted by Valneva colleagues Paulina Meducka and Kathleen Haddow.

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd said: "Valneva is contributing to a world in which no one suffers from vaccine-preventable diseases. Livingston is the proud home of Valneva’s Centre of Excellence for Manufacturing, producing millions of doses of vaccines every year. This health and safety recognition reflects our commitment to be the best life science organisation to work for, putting our 180 highly skilled team members at the centre of everything we do. I want to thank our Health and Safety team for their diligence and dedication every day.”

Haddow, OHSE Manager at Valneva Scotland Ltd, said: “This momentous award from RoSPA brings international recognition for our safety performance, with an in-depth application process that took nearly three months to complete. Safety is an ongoing priority and baked into our culture at Valneva Scotland, with rigorous standards and ongoing development for our team members.”