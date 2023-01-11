ValoTx selects Exothera as CDMO for oncolytic adenovirus manufacturing

Valo Therapeutics Oy (ValoTx), the developer of novel, adaptable immunotherapy platforms for cancer and infectious diseases, announced it has selected Exothera, a full-service CDMO specialised in gene therapy, vaccines, and oncolytic viruses, to develop a large-scale manufacturing process for clinical development of its oncolytic adenovirus, VALO-D102.

ValoTx’s VALO-D102 oncolytic adenovirus is a fundamental component of the company’s proprietary PeptiCRAd (Peptide-coated Conditionally Replicating Adenovirus) immuno-oncology platform. The platform utilises a unique technology which creates electrostatic interactions between positively charged, tumour-specific peptides and the negatively charged surface of oncolytic adenoviruses. This allows an adenovirus to be used as an immunogenic carrier for the tumour-specific peptides, creating systemic tumour-targeted killer T-cell responses.

Exothera brings expertise in adenovector and A549 cells with a deep knowledge of manufacturing technology and DoE-based development tools. Exothera will perform tech transfer, analytical development, and scale-up to initiate manufacturing of clinical material for EU Phase II clinical trials in its GMP facility in Jumet, Belgium - one of the biggest dedicated viral vector manufacturing facilities in Europe. The facility can accommodate projects from development to manufacturing scale.

Hanna Lesch, chief technology officer at Exothera: “Valo Tx’s platform has the potential to turn the tide in the fight against cancer. At Exothera, we are excited to put our extensive viral vector expertise at Valo’s service for the process development and manufacturing of such a revolutionary oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy. We're proud to be one of the leaders laying down the roadmap for viral vector production to deliver exciting new cancer therapies like PeptiCRAd-1.”

Petri Priha, vice president of CMC at Valo Therapeutics: “We are reinventing cancer immunotherapy to make it more effective and accessible to cancer patients. This important work with Exothera will enable us to develop a large-scale manufacturing process for VALO-D102 to support our future clinical development plans and pave the way for future commercial-scale manufacturing.”