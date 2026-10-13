Vantage Nutrition to highlight the evolving role of the nutraceutical CDMO

Vantage Nutrition, an ACG group company, will use SupplySide Global to highlight the evolving role of the nutraceutical CDMO in helping brands create differentiated, efficacious products that meet changing consumer demands.

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As supplement brands compete in an increasingly crowded market, product differentiation is being shaped much earlier in the development journey. Decisions around formulation, ingredient compatibility, bioavailability, delivery technology and manufacturability can all influence how effectively a product performs and how successfully it can be brought to market.

At SupplySide Global, Vantage Nutrition will demonstrate how earlier collaboration between supplement brands and their development and manufacturing partners can help identify opportunities, address potential formulation challenges before commercial production. To support this partnership model, Vantage provides comprehensive advisory at every stage of the journey, spanning initial concept design, feasibility studies, navigating complex regulatory landscapes, and scaling robust nutrient delivery systems.

The company will also showcase how advanced delivery technologies can help brands develop more sophisticated supplement products, including solutions designed to enhance bioavailability, accommodate challenging ingredients and enable differentiated dosage formats and release profiles.

Melissa Hollingsworth, head – sales and business development, North America at Vantage Nutrition, said: “For supplement brands, it is no longer simply about whether a product can be manufactured, but whether it offers something genuinely distinctive to the consumer.

“Many of the decisions that ultimately shape a product happen long before commercial production begins. Bringing formulation, delivery technology and manufacturing expertise into the conversation earlier allows brands to identify opportunities, anticipate challenges and develop stronger products from the outset.”

Vantage Nutrition will also demonstrate how its formulation expertise and advanced delivery technologies can support growing demand for clean-label supplement solutions and high-performing products aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

This approach reflects a broader evolution in the CDMO relationship, with development and manufacturing partners increasingly contributing strategic and technical expertise from initial concept through formulation, scale-up and commercial production.

Visitors to SupplySide Global can meet the Vantage Nutrition team at booth 5043, where experts will be available to discuss product differentiation, enhancing bioavailability through advanced delivery technologies, and formulation and manufacturing considerations from the earliest stages of product development.