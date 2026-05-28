Veeva announces agentic platform

Veeva Systems has announced Veeva Falcon, an agentic platform and standard agents for life sciences’ major drug development processes.

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Falcon works with Veeva Development Cloud applications in clinical, regulatory, and safety to reduce cost, increase speed, and maintain compliance for biopharmas of all sizes. The initial focus areas are trial master file document intake and quality control, health authority correspondence in regulatory, and safety case triage and intake.

“Falcon is a major initiative for Veeva and our first offering in agentic labor,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO, Veeva Systems. “I’m excited to partner with customers and help the industry lower costs and increase speed in drug development with Falcon.”

Planned for early adopter availability in November 2026, Falcon is part of Veeva AI, Veeva’s industry-specific AI solutions for life sciences.