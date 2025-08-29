Veeva announces collaboration with global biotech

Veeva Systems has announced a collaboration with Amgen to advance clinical trial innovation.

As a global leader in biotechnology, Amgen will employ the Veeva Clinical Platform to support and identify efficiencies across the clinical trial process, building on the company’s commitment to accelerating the development of new medicines for patients with serious diseases.

“In collaboration with Veeva, we’re leveraging advanced technology to unlock new capabilities for our end-to-end trial operations which are expected to further strengthen our ability to bring innovative treatments to patients with speed and scale,” said Scott Skellenger, senior vice president and chief information officer at Amgen.

“We’re excited to help Amgen further advance clinical development. Veeva Clinical Platform will provide the backbone for standard and connected processes that can speed the delivery of life-saving drugs to patients in need,” said Jim Reilly, president of Veeva Development Cloud.

As part of the collaboration, Veeva Business Consulting will support Amgen through implementation and change management.