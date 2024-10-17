Veolia Water Technologies opens Life Science Centre of Excellence

Key Highlights:

As part of the group's GreenUp strategic plan, Veolia Water Technologies is opening this centre to drive water treatment innovation, growth and training in Europe and beyond for the pharmaceutical, science and healthcare markets.

The centre aims to future-proof service engineers’ expertise with City & Guilds assured training to exceed industry standards, drive excellence and enable customers to push ecological boundaries for better health outcomes.

The group has invested over two million euros in the Centre of Excellence as part of its GreenUp strategic program to accelerate the deployment of affordable and replicable solutions.

Veolia Water Technologies announced the opening of its advanced Life Science Centre of Excellence near Dublin, Ireland.

At over 8,000 square feet (743 square metres), the facility houses a dedicated customer showroom experience, featuring numerous flagship water treatment and purification technologies, including Orion, Sirion, Polaris 2.0, the PureLab Quest, Flex and Chorus ranges, Ozonia and Sievers Instruments. These technologies underpin critical processes in strategic businesses such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology and medical research, directly contributing to improved healthcare.

Furthermore, the Centre of Excellence also has a brand-new training space and an industry-leading training program — which is accredited by City & Guilds. Having this established training hub is designed to empower knowledge-sharing and collaboration between both in-house experts and customers to contribute to the advancement of this industry and of the entire health sector.

The training encompasses everything from equipment installation and maintenance to advanced operational techniques. This dual-purpose training offering will provide an invaluable opportunity for in-house engineers to get hands-on experience in navigating the complexities of modern water treatment before setting foot on our customers’ sites. Simultaneously, it will train customer engineers, fostering collaboration and facilitating the co-development of specialised treatments and tailored solutions to meet their businesses' individual and evolving needs in the health domain.

“The life science industries are vital for creating a healthier world, but our customers are facing growing challenges,” explained Anne Le Guennec, senior executive vice president, Water Technologies. “We must mitigate resource security issues intensified by rising demand, ensuring performance and sustainability without compromise. The Life Science Centre of Excellence is pivotal as we enhance our leadership across Europe and the USA as part of our strategic plan GreenUp. We have the technologies to help our customers achieve their goals, but the Centre of Excellence is adding the key ingredient, the thing that offers our customers peace of mind: our expertise.”

The Life Science Centre of Excellence is crucial in solidifying sustainable leadership. By training our engineers to industry-leading standards, we help our clients confront mounting obstacles, from escalating demand that exacerbates resource scarcity to environmental requirements, all while contributing to overall public health improvements.

The ever-increasing and stringent regulations are underpinned by society's growing demand to tackle pollution, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients in water.

This is supported in the second edition of the Barometer of Ecological Transformation, published by Veolia in partnership with Elabe. It reveals two-thirds of people feel exposed and vulnerable to a risk related to climate change or pollution and 64% feel exposed and vulnerable to health risks.

The principle of performance and sustainability without compromise is instrumental in the facility. It has integrated water recycling, reuse and recovery which increases the operational efficiency of the site’s day-to-day operation while concurrently reducing its environmental impact. The site also prioritises various other sustainable best practices such as implementing solar energy, EV chargers and sedum roofs.

