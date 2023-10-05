Veranova Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board

× Expand Shutterstock

Veranova has announced the appointment of a new advisory board that will provide expert scientific and strategic guidance on the company’s journey to create the leading provider of outsourced development and manufacturing services for products requiring complex chemical synthesis.

Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi is the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University and a recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She is also the Baker Family Director of Stanford’s Sarafan ChEM-H Institute and an Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Carolyn is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Inventors, Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, and a Foreign Fellow of the Royal Society (UK). She is a member of the Board of Directors of Alnylam and OmniAb, Inc. and a former Director of Eli Lilly.

Carlo de Notaristefani is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience building and leading some of the most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Carlo led manufacturing operations for Operation Warp Speed, the public/private partnership that delivered billions of vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously President & CEO of Global Operations for Teva Pharmaceuticals, President of Technical Operations for Bristol Myers Squibb and held multiple senior leadership positions with Bristol Myers Squibb and Aventis.

John Nason has over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing of complex APIs, biologics and finished dose forms. He was previously President of Teva Pharmaceutical Ingredients (TAPI) and Biologics Operations, Senior Vice President of Teva Global Operations, served as Vice President of External Manufacturing and Alliance Management at Bristol Myers Squibb for over ten years, and led bulk API manufacturing for Novartis.

Edward Robinson is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience building and growing businesses in the CDMO industry. He served as President of Lonza Biologics where he was instrumental in launching Lonza’s US operations. Ed served as Executive Vice President of Cambrex, President of Solutia Pharmaceutical Services, Vice President of Genencor International, and held multiple leadership positions with Snomax Technologies and Eastman Kodak.

“I am excited to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to the Veranova Advisory Board” commented Mike Riley, CEO of Veranova. “We are building the leading brand for companies developing and manufacturing molecules requiring complex synthesis and this group of experts will help guide us as we further develop our strategy and capabilities.”