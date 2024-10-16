Veranova expands advisory board with appointment of two industry leaders

Key Highlights:

Veranova, a specialist in the development and manufacturing of specialist and complex APIs for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders, Dr. Rajni Aneja and Dr. Bradley L. Pentelute, to its advisory board.

Dr. Rajni Aneja is a seasoned physician executive and strategic advisor, bringing a wealth of experience from her work across the healthcare, business, and technology sectors. She served in 2023 as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow and has extensive board and advisory experience. Dr. Aneja encompasses the creative characteristics that allow various vantage points as a Clinician, Executive, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Speaker and Technology Advocate from Managed Care (United Health Group, Humana) to WebMD (Consumer, technology, digital) to Joslin (Academic-Harvard Medical School/ MIT) or Pharma (Novartis, Sanofi) spreading the vision for strategy and innovation across different spectrums of the health care ecosystem.

Dr. Bradley L. Pentelute, a Professor of Chemistry at MIT, is renowned for his research in developing innovative chemistries and technologies to accelerate the manufacturing and delivery of therapeutic biopolymers including peptides and oligonucleotides. Dr. Pentelute is an Associate Member of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, an Extramural Member of the MIT Koch Cancer Institute, and a Member of the Center for Environmental Health Sciences at MIT. He has been recognised with numerous accolades from institutions such as the American Chemical Society and the American Peptide Society, underscoring his contributions to the field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rajni and Brad to our advisory board,” said Mike Riley, CEO of Veranova. “Their diverse expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our capabilities and drive innovation in the development and manufacturing of critical life-saving therapies.”

The Veranova advisory board, established in October 2023, offers strategic and scientific expertise to help the company achieve its vision of becoming the preferred development and manufacturing partner for advanced pharmaceuticals requiring complex chemical synthesis. Dr. Aneja and Dr. Pentelute will join existing advisory board members Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, Carlo de Notaristefani, John Nason and Edward Robinson.