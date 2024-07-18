Veranova Appoints New Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer Following Expansion Announcement

Veranova's new Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Cécile Maupas.
Veranova has announced the appointment of its new Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Cécile Maupas. The API manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors has also recently unveiled its plans for an estimated $30 million expansion of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potent compound development and manufacturing capabilities at its Devens, MA facility.
As part of her new role, Maupas will assume the responsibilities for business development, marketing, project management, commercial operations, and product management as part of the executive team. Maupas will bring her experiences in contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO) and the pharmaceutical industry to the role.
“I’m delighted to have Cécile join the Veranova team as our Chief Commercial Officer,” said Mike Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Veranova. “Her expertise and track record in building and growing businesses will be invaluable as Veranova continues to execute our strategy to build a world-class CDMO.”
Maupas’ previous experience and achievements:
- Received a B.A. and a Masters in Biochemistry from the University of Paris.
- She started as the Sales Manager at GE Healthcare Life Sciences before working her way through various commercial roles with the company for over 10 years.
- Helped develop and scale the biopharma CDMO business at Novasep, focusing on monoclonal antibodies, ADCs and viral vectors.
- Acted as Head of CDMO Business Development at Pierre Fabre, focusing on biotech drug substances including ADC and drug products.
- She then moved on to join Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions in 2020 as Head of CDMO and Business Scouting specialising in the development of complex small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, HPAPI and particle engineering.
- Additionally, she served on the executive committee of EuroAPI as Chief CDMO Officer.