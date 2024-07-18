Veranova Appoints New Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer Following Expansion Announcement

Expand Veranova's new Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Cécile Maupas.

Veranova has announced the appointment of its new Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Cécile Maupas. The API manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors has also recently unveiled its plans for an estimated $30 million expansion of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potent compound development and manufacturing capabilities at its Devens, MA facility.

As part of her new role, Maupas will assume the responsibilities for business development, marketing, project management, commercial operations, and product management as part of the executive team. Maupas will bring her experiences in contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO) and the pharmaceutical industry to the role.

“I’m delighted to have Cécile join the Veranova team as our Chief Commercial Officer,” said Mike Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Veranova. “Her expertise and track record in building and growing businesses will be invaluable as Veranova continues to execute our strategy to build a world-class CDMO.”

Maupas’ previous experience and achievements: