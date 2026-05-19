Verista announces appointment of Michael Laferrera as CEO

Verista has appointed Michael J. Laferrera as chief executive officer, bringing more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

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Laferrera is recognised for driving growth, innovation, and profitability as well as leading transformative change across both the pharmaceutical and pharma services sectors.

Throughout his career, Laferrera has developed deep expertise in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, organisational transformation, and stakeholder engagement, consistently aligning business vision with strong operational execution. He is known for building high-performance executive teams and fostering cultures of excellence and accountability, qualities that will support Verista’s continued expansion and value creation for its clients and stakeholders.

Laferrera most recently spent 17 years at Knipper Health, where he served 13 years as President and 5.5 years as chief executive officer, overseeing all strategic and operational activities. Under his leadership, the company saw incredible growth through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, increasing enterprise value.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to Verista, where we can leverage his vast industry and leadership experience on our journey for expanded growth in 2026 and beyond,” said Rich Tabarrini, president of Verista.

Earlier in his career, Laferrera held a range of sales and marketing leadership positions within the pharmaceutical industry, building the commercialisation and supply chain foundation that has underpinned his success on the pharma services side. Over more than three decades, he became known for leading organizations through inflection points, leveraging change management, digital innovation, and disciplined execution to deliver sustained performance improvements.

As Verista’s new CEO, Laferrera brings a proven track record of strategic vision, enterprise value creation, and private equity partnership, positioning the company to capitalise on new growth opportunities while strengthening operational excellence. His appointment underscores Verista’s commitment to forward-thinking leadership, rigorous performance management, and a culture that rewards collaboration, accountability, and results.

When asked about the appointment, Jeff Kinell, chairman of the Verista board of directors, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Verista team. He is the right leader at the right time to guide Verista on its journey to provide innovative solutions to the evolving needs of our customers. He is a seasoned CEO who is passionate about driving customer success and building teams. I’m confident that he’ll be a tremendous addition to the Verista team.”