Verista Expands acquires Integral Solutions

Verista, a provider of automation, compliance, and quality solutions for the life sciences industry, announced the acquisition of Integral Solutions.

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Based in Columbus, OH, Integral Solutions is a life sciences business and technology services firm that specialises in engineering and validation services worldwide. The acquisition enhances Verista’s capabilities in automation, engineering, project management, and validation, enabling the company to deliver further comprehensive support across the full lifecycle of regulated life sciences operations.

Founded in 1997 by Lou Seich, Integral Solutions built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality engineering and validation services, grounded in a commitment to client success, a passion for employee growth, and a culture of continuous improvement. The company’s team of engineering, project management, and validation professionals supported clients globally with turnkey validation solutions and complete validation lifecycle documentation.

The addition of Integral Solutions reflects Verista’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other regulated industries. By combining Verista’s nationwide expertise in computer systems validation, commissioning and qualification, manufacturing and packaging automation, machine vision, and regulatory compliance with Integral’s depth in engineering and validation, the unified organization will offer clients expanded capacity, deeper technical strength, and integrated project delivery.

With the acquisition, Integral Solutions’ leadership team, including founder Lou Seich, along with Amy Liddy, Robert Corn, and Wade Cole, and their respective teams, will join Verista. Their experience and long-standing client relationships will help accelerate Verista’s growth while ensuring continuity of service and a smooth transition for existing customers.