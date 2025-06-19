Verista highlights LABELQ print and inspection verification system

Verista, a provider of automation, compliance, and quality solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, highlights the LABELQ Label & Print Reconciliation System, a platform engineered to transform label management for medical device, pharmaceutical, and contract manufacturers.

LABELQ streamlines operations by integrating print, inspection, and accountability into a single, unified platform, significantly increasing efficiency and reducing operational complexity for small and medium batch production environments.

LABELQ is designed to deliver 100% automatic label inspection with real-time feedback. This inspection capability reduces the risk of product recalls, label mix-ups, and poor label quality, safeguarding both brand reputation and end-customer trust. By automating record and audit logs, LABELQ provides 21 CFR part 11 regulatory compliance and full traceability, while eliminating the need for manual inspection tasks and lowering production costs.

The system offers a rapid, two-touch changeover process to minimise downtime and maximise productivity, enabling quick transitions between products or batches. Intuitive train-and-go product setup accelerates onboarding for new products, reducing time-to-market and simplifying setup procedures.

The LABELQ platform is flexible, offering inspection only, print and inspect, label ablation, and other configurations. Supporting lot sizes of 50 to 50,000, the LABELQ platform is designed to serve the wide range of needs of medical device and pharmaceutical customers.