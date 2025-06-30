Vetter marks the start of clinical site construction

Vetter, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), celebrated the start of construction for its new clinical manufacturing site in Des Plaines with an official groundbreaking ceremony on 26th June.

× Expand Vetter Photos from the groundbreaking ceremony at Vetter-Pharma facility in Des Plaines, IL on Thursday, June 26, 2025.Photo by Matt Marton

The independent pharmaceutical service provider received the building permit for the new site in April of this year. With an investment of approximately $285 million, this new facility underscores Vetter’s dedication to delivering high-quality services and drug products during early clinical development.

“In the current economic climate, it is a positive sign to see an international company like Vetter making a significant investment to expand their footprint here in the Chicago suburbs,” said Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski. “This new facility will create high-quality jobs for our residents and bolster our local economy. We are excited to welcome Vetter as a valued member of our Des Plaines community.”

Upstream and ground preparation work on the premises started back in April. Vetter’s construction plans include a 160,000 square feet clinical production facility for aseptic manufacturing. The site will also feature new process areas for material preparation and compounding. Additional buildings will include supporting services like storage, laboratories, and offices. The clinical site is expected to be completed and ready for media fill by the end of 2029, with subsequent relocation plans of Vetter’s current clinical operations in Skokie.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another significant milestone within our continuing expansion plans,” said Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “The new site will not only demonstrate our enhanced clinical operations and manufacturing capabilities but will also expand our presence in the U.S. significantly. We want to express our deep gratitude for the warm hospitality of the Illinois Science + Technology Park since 2009, hosting and supporting our successful start of U.S. manufacturing operations. We are excited to now be able to officially kick off this ambitious project.”

Vetter representatives, along with city officials from Des Plaines and other guests, gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the next phase of Vetter’s growing footprint in the U.S. The event featured speeches highlighting the plans for the facility and its role within Vetter's global network of drug manufacturing operations.