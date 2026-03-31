Vetter recognised as 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards winner

Vetter, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), receives recognition as CDMO of the year in the category “Finished Dose” of the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards.

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The acknowledgment reinforces Vetter’s strategic role as a trusted partner for injectable drug development and manufacturing – supporting customers from early clinical phases through regulatory approval to long-term market supply. With the increased complexity of biologics and their handling processes, the pharmaceutical service provider continues to invest in technologies, capacity, and quality systems to meet evolving global customer needs. Recent strategic investments in Europe and the United States strengthen the company’s global footprint, including around €2 billion in planned capacity expansions through 2035.

“We are committed to supporting our customers every day, and this award recognizes our ongoing efforts to provide the best customer service experience possible,” shared Lars Hahn, Vetter’s senior vice president Global Sales Organisation. “It underscores our focus on operational excellence, reliability, and innovation, as well as the devoted hard work of our 7,300 employees to deliver life-enhancing or even life-saving medication to patients around the world.”

The 15th Annual CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, were announced during DCAT Week in New York on March 25, 2026. Award recipients are determined through independent research conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, leveraging real‑world outsourcing performance data and sponsor evaluations from biopharma companies. CDMOs must meet category‑specific qualifications and receive a minimum number of qualified customer reviews to be eligible. In 2026, excellence distinctions were awarded across five key modalities – Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Small Molecule API, Finished Dose and Fill-Finish. The program is recognised as one of the most prestigious by industry experts, serving as a standard for excellence in the life science sector.

“The CDMO Leadership Awards represent something more meaningful than recognition,” said Louis Garguilo, chief editor of Outsourced Pharma. “They reflect direct feedback from sponsors and the real-world experiences of companies navigating today’s development and manufacturing landscape. This year’s finalists and winners have demonstrated a consistent ability to deliver, adapt, and operate as trusted partners.”