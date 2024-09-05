Vetter's European clinical site successfully completes first 100 aseptic fills

× Expand Vetter

Vetter, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has successfully completed the first 100 clinical batches of liquid and lyophilised vials at its dedicated site in Rankweil, Austria. Vetter Development Services Austria supports the manufacturing and quality control of medicinal products for clinical trials and displays an impressive development pace following its inception in 2021.

“Since opening our state-of-the-art clinical production site in Austria three years ago, we have witnessed a rapid rise in customer demand, to which we’ve responded by completing 100 clinical batches, with more on the horizon,” shared Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President of Vetter Development Service. “The facility is the European counterpart to our clinical manufacturing site near Chicago, Illinois, U.S., and we are proud to see both sites outperforming our expectations. It is a tribute, not only to the quality of the drug product candidates we manufacture with our customers, but the reliability we provide to them and their patients.”

In response to the current growth, Vetter is further investing in its Rankweil site. This includes a 14-by-24-meter roof extension, which will add a third floor to the building, creating more office space with individual workstations, cluster-style offices, and meeting rooms. An additional technical building will be built on the West side of the existing facility. This 3,400 square-meters, two-story building will house a technical workshop and a waste disposal center.

The basement of the building will feature an innovative uninterrupted power supply system which prevents harmful power disruptions for its operations. The new equipment makes the Rankweil site self-sufficient in power supply, which further increases production security. This supports Vetter’s commitment to best-in-class quality standards and improves the efficiency of the manufacturing processes. These construction plans are set to be finalised by mid-2025.

“It has been exciting few years for the Rankweil site,” said Dr. Martin Schwab, Vice President and Site Head Austria. “We look forward to witnessing this site continue to develop and grow. Our success is driven by a strong surge in project orders which will continue in the second half of the year. We are committed to further enhancing our clinical production efficiency in Rankweil, both through increased security initiatives, innovative technology, and a higher number of employees working at the site.”