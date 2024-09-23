Vicebio Announces $100M Series B Financing for Clinical Study of RSV/hMPV Bivalent Vaccine

× Expand Vicebio Vicebio Ltd has revealed a successful Series B financing of $100 million led by TCGX.

Vicebio Ltd has revealed a successful Series B financing of $100 million led by TCGX. The investment comes from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Avoro Ventures, venBio, as well as UniQuest and founding investor Medicxi. Additionally, Cariad Chester (Managing Partner at TCGX), Colin Walsh (Managing Director at Goldman Sachs), and Mark Chin (Partner at Avoro Ventures) will join the Vicebio Board of Directors.

Developing vaccines for respiratory viruses, Vicebio utilises proprietary Molecular Clamp technology first discovered at the University of Queensland. The technology works by stabilising viral glycoproteins in highly immunogenic ‘prefusion’ conformation to elicit strong protective immune responses. This allows for the production of highly effective vaccines that are easy to manufacture and can be supplied in ready-to-use prefilled syringes.

Said technology could be used against viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), Parainfluenza virus, Influenza and Coronaviruses, according to preclinical and clinical studies.

In Phase I of the VXB-241 clinical trial, the bivalent vaccine targeted both RSV and hMPV viruses, both of which are harmful to elderly patients and those with weakened immune systems in particular. Currently, no commercially available vaccine targets RSV and hMPV.

Dr Emmanuel Hanon, Chief Executive Officer of Vicebio, said: “The support from these high-calibre investors underscores the robust data package we have generated for VXB-241, highlighting the significant potential of our proprietary Molecular Clamp technology to develop next-generation vaccines against respiratory viruses.”

Chester added: “At TCGX, we are dedicated to supporting the translation of cutting-edge science into transformative medicines and we are thrilled to partner with Vicebio. This is a highly experienced team with breakthrough technology to address a critical public health need. Vicebio has a unique capability to advance vaccine products that simultaneously provide robust immune responses against multiple respiratory pathogens. We look forward to working closely with the team to bring these important vaccines to the market.”

Dr Giovanni Mariggi, Chairman of Vicebio and Partner at Medicxi concluded: “Vicebio has made significant progress in developing its Molecular Clamp platform and successfully advanced VXB-241 which offers unmatched vaccine coverage against respiratory viruses. We are pleased to welcome TCGX, Goldman Sachs, Avoro Ventures and venBio to the syndicate to support the fight against life-threatening respiratory viral infections.”