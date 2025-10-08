Watson-Marlow to highlight fluid path solutions at CPHI Frankfurt

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) will showcase its fluid path technologies and peristaltic pumps for the life sciences industry at CPHI Frankfurt (28-30th October 2025).
Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions
WMFTS life sciences experts will be on hand at stand 9.0F66 to advise on how to overcome common challenges in single-use fluid transfer applications. Visitors to the stand will discover the capabilities of Watson-Marlow peristaltic pumps, WMArchitect single-use assemblies and Alfex hoses.
The company can support processes throughout upstream, downstream and final fill/finish applications with its benchtop peristaltic filling machines, scalable peristaltic pumps and single-use assemblies.
Steve Feasey, customer and market insights manager - life sciences global business development, said: “CPHI is an important opportunity for all organisations in the global pharma supply chain to connect and discuss the latest progress and challenges within the industry. It is important as ever to collaborate with experts to drive innovation and overcome these challenges.
“As well as discovering our expanding portfolio of fluid management products ideal for pharmaceutical applications, visitors to our stand at CPHI Frankfurt will be able to discuss their challenges with our experts who will be able to provide advice on how to ensure compliance, process stability and final product quality.”
On display at stand 9.0F66 will be:
- Watson-Marlow peristaltic cased pumps are globally recognised and validated for qualified bioprocessing duties. For the user, an enhanced operator and control system interface contributes to step-change improvements in validated process security. Not only do Watson-Marlow pumps deliver accuracy of up to +/-0.5% to guarantee process stability and product quality, but closed fluid path pumping assures complete isolation from any source of contamination during transfer, filling and filtration applications. Watson-Marlow pumps are ideal for processes from research to production, with flow rates from 0.004 ml/min to 3.5 L/min and pressures up to 7 bar.
- DriveSure is a complete peristaltic panel mount pump solution that helps OEMs to reduce time-to-market and achieve competitive gain. Visit the WMFTS stand to discover how the cool, quiet and compact design with precise performance makes DriveSure suitable for the demands of laboratories, cleanrooms and process environments.
- Watson-Marlow 300 series panel mount pumps with its flip-top design is available in three, four, six and eight roller versions. The three-roller 313 pumphead offers maximum flows.
- From stand-alone units for hand filling, through to semi-automatic and fully automatic systems, Flexicon offers customised solutions to fit any glass vial, plastic bottle, test tube, eye-dropper or non-self standing microtube. The unique design of the Flexicon peristaltic fillers, along with sets of recommended filling parameters and Accusil silicone tubing, are ideal for filling within the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and biotechnology industries, particularly when handling shear sensitive liquids.
- WMArchitect single-use solutions is an end-to-end biopharmaceutical fluid management solution from a single supplier. WMArchitect single-use solutions is designed to offer both standard, ready-to-use single-use assemblies as well as customised designs that are fully supported with tailored validation packages. WMArchitect will streamline a process, safeguard product, reduce regulatory burden and resolve challenges for end-to-end, single-use fluid path management.
- Lined with polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE), Aflex hoses offer excellent chemical resistance. Their structure provides a smooth bore to ensure clean, fast performance, resistant to high pressures and temperatures up to 260C.
- BioPure provides a range of single-use solutions to simplify production operations, lower cGMP manufacturing costs and reduce process validation. Our sanitary gaskets support leak resistant connectivity, reducing validation risks in contamination-free applications.