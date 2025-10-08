Watson-Marlow to highlight fluid path solutions at CPHI Frankfurt

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) will showcase its fluid path technologies and peristaltic pumps for the life sciences industry at CPHI Frankfurt (28-30th October 2025).

× Expand Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

WMFTS life sciences experts will be on hand at stand 9.0F66 to advise on how to overcome common challenges in single-use fluid transfer applications. Visitors to the stand will discover the capabilities of Watson-Marlow peristaltic pumps, WMArchitect single-use assemblies and Alfex hoses.

The company can support processes throughout upstream, downstream and final fill/finish applications with its benchtop peristaltic filling machines, scalable peristaltic pumps and single-use assemblies.

Steve Feasey, customer and market insights manager - life sciences global business development, said: “CPHI is an important opportunity for all organisations in the global pharma supply chain to connect and discuss the latest progress and challenges within the industry. It is important as ever to collaborate with experts to drive innovation and overcome these challenges.

“As well as discovering our expanding portfolio of fluid management products ideal for pharmaceutical applications, visitors to our stand at CPHI Frankfurt will be able to discuss their challenges with our experts who will be able to provide advice on how to ensure compliance, process stability and final product quality.”

On display at stand 9.0F66 will be: