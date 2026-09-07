Watson-Marlow to showcase fluid management solutions at European events

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) will showcase its advanced fluid path technologies at three European life sciences events in September 2026: Ilmac, Farmaforum and the Single-Use Event.

× Expand WMFTS

The company will also contribute to the technical programmes at Ilmac and the Single-Use Event with expert presentations focused on innovation in fluid handling.

As pharmaceutical and bioprocess manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain product quality, demand continues to grow for technologies that support contamination control, process optimisation and manufacturing flexibility. Through its participation in these events, Watson-Marlow aims to help manufacturers address these challenges with proven fluid path solutions designed for critical life sciences applications.

Visitors to the Watson-Marlow stands will discover a comprehensive portfolio of technologies that support biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processes from upstream production through to final fill-finish operations. The company's range of peristaltic pumps, tubing, single-use assemblies and aseptic filling solutions helps manufacturers enhance process reliability, reduce risk and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Featured technologies across the events will include Watson-Marlow peristaltic cased pumps, WMArchitect single-use assemblies, Watson-Marlow Tubing and Flexicon aseptic vial fill-finish systems. Visitors will also be able to explore specialist solutions from across the WMFTS portfolio, including BioPure fluid path components, ASEPCO valves and Aflex high-purity hose assemblies for demanding bioprocessing applications.

As part of the technical programmes at Ilmac and the Single-Use Event, Watson-Marlow experts will present sessions exploring the role of interchangeability in critical fluid handling processes. The presentations will examine how standardised and interchangeable fluid path solutions can help manufacturers simplify validation, increase operational flexibility and support robust, compliant manufacturing operations.

"As the life sciences industry continues to evolve, manufacturers are looking for trusted partners that can help them improve efficiency, maintain compliance and adapt to changing production requirements,” said Graham Doyle, sector manager at WMFTS. “These events provide an excellentopportunity to engage directly with customers, discuss their operational challenges and demonstrate how our technologies and expertise can help optimise processes, enhance product quality and support long-term growth.”

Event details:

Ilmac 2026

23-24 September 2026 | Lausanne, Switzerland Stand: Hall 36, C180 Featured technologies: Watson-Marlow peristaltic cased pumps, WMArchitect single-use solutions, BioPure fluid path components, ASEPCO valves, Aflex hoses, Watson-Marlow Tubing and Flexicon aseptic vial fill/finish systems.

Speaker session:

The Hidden Value of Interchangeability in Critical Fluid Handling Processes

Katie Church, Validation Manager, Single-Use Technologies

24 September, 10:00-10:30 am | Conference Booth.

Farmaforum 2026

22-23 September 2026 | Madrid, Spain Stand: 51 Featured technologies: Watson-Marlow peristaltic cased pumps, WMArchitect single-use solutions, Watson-Marlow Tubing and Flexicon aseptic vial fill/finish systems.

Single-Use Event 2026

15 September 2026| Leiden, Netherlands

Stand: 9

Featured technologies:

WMArchitect single-use assemblies, BioPure fluid path components, ASEPCO valves, Watson-Marlow Tubing and peristaltic pumping solutions.

Speaker session:

The Hidden Value of Interchangeability in Critical Fluid Handling Processes

Olivia Richardson, Validation Specialist, Single-Use Technologies

15 September, 10:30-10:45 am | Room 2.

Visitors to Ilmac, Farmaforum and the Single-Use Event are invited to meet with Watson-Marlow experts to discuss their manufacturing challenges and explore fluid path technologies that support efficient, compliant and reliable operations.