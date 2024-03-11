Wegovy Approved in the US for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

× Expand Shutterstock

Novo Nordisk have announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label expansion for Wegovy based on a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the indication of reducing risks of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction) or non-fatal stroke in adults with either overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The approval is based on the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, which demonstrated that Wegovy statistically significantly reduced the risk of MACE by 20% compared to placebo when added to standard of care. The exact mechanism of cardiovascular risk reduction has not been established.

The findings from SELECT also showed that over a period of up to five years, risk reductions in MACE were achieved regardless of baseline age, sex, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI) and level of renal function impairment. In addition, the label is updated to include data from SELECT showing a risk reduction in cardiovascular death by 15% and a risk reduction of death from any cause by 19%, both compared to placebo. Further, additional clinical data from SELECT are included in the label.

"We are very pleased that Wegovy is now approved in the US as the first therapy to help people manage their weight and reduce cardiovascular risks," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk. “This approval is an important milestone for people living with obesity and cardiovascular disease, as the SELECT data demonstrated that Wegovy has the potential to prolong lives by addressing some of the leading causes of preventable deaths by reducing the risks of cardiovascular events.”

Novo Nordisk has also filed for a label expansion in the EU, and a decision is expected in 2024.