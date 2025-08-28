West Midlands chemicals conveyor company wins business award

Continuous Process Solutions has won a regional business awards programme.

Continuous Process Solutions, based in Dudley, UK, offers a tailored range of high-performance, high-strength steel conveyor belts, machinery, equipment and technical support for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as for rubber, plastics and wood-based panel production. The business has now been named Best Steel Conveyor Solutions Company in the 2025 Midlands Enterprise Awards.

Organised by business magazine SME News and now in its seventh year, this is an awards programme which showcases the achievements of businesses operating in the dynamic Midlands region. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

The company also won a Highly Commended trophy in the Small Business of the Year category at July’s Nachural Summer Business Awards.

"I am delighted that we have been named Best Steel Conveyor Solutions Company for 2025," said Jarrod Hunt, managing director of Continuous Process Solutions. “It’s been a hugely exciting year for the business, with us undergoing significant expansion of both our client base and headcount, as well as signing our exclusive partnership deal with industry giant Mingke, and this award is fantastic recognition for all our efforts and expertise.”

Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall commented on the achievements of this year’s esteemed winners: “I’m so pleased to share my congratulations with our winners, especially as they alter the trajectory of their industries for the better. I wish you all the best as you take on the rest of 2025 and the years ahead.”