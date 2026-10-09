Based on conversations with more than 40 pharmaceutical manufacturing leaders across Europe, ManuPharma's latest research explores the practical challenges facing the industry, from AI and connected systems to batch release, operational excellence and workforce transformation. Lina Elcheik, conference director, ManuPharma discusses.

From practical AI applications and connected manufacturing systems to batch release, operational excellence and

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workforce transformation, new research from ManuPharma reveals the challenges facing Europe's pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is undergoing significant change, but for many industry leaders, the priority isn't simply adopting more technology. It's making better use of the systems, data and resources they already have.

That's one of the key findings from Inside Pharma Manufacturing: What Industry Leaders Are Prioritising for 2027, a new research report published by ManuPharma, brought to you by the organisers of LogiPharma.

Based on conversations with more than 40 manufacturing and technical operations leaders across Europe, the report identifies eight recurring themes, offering insight into the practical challenges and priorities facing the industry.

Moving AI from ambition to practical application

AI continues to attract attention across pharmaceutical manufacturing, but industry leaders are increasingly focused on where it can deliver measurable improvements.

From predictive maintenance to faster root-cause analysis, manufacturers are exploring how AI could support day-to-day operations rather than simply introducing new technologies.

However, challenges around disconnected manufacturing systems, data integration and validated environments remain significant barriers.

The research explores where manufacturers see the greatest potential for AI and why getting the foundations right is becoming an important priority.

Turning manufacturing data into measurable results

Pharmaceutical manufacturers have spent years investing in systems that collect increasing volumes of operational data. Now, the focus is shifting towards what that information actually helps them achieve.

Can it reduce downtime? Improve productivity? Help teams make better decisions?

These questions are becoming central to discussions around digital manufacturing and operational excellence.

The research also highlights batch release as an area where organisations are making significant improvements, with examples demonstrating how addressing operational bottlenecks can deliver measurable results.

But what does it take to achieve these improvements, and where should manufacturers focus their efforts?

Transformation goes beyond technology

While AI and automation feature heavily in manufacturing discussions, the research also highlights challenges that technology alone cannot solve.

Ageing equipment, limited opportunities for downtime and competing capital investment priorities are creating difficult decisions for manufacturing and engineering leaders.

At the same time, automation is changing the skills required on the manufacturing floor, placing greater emphasis on workforce development and supporting teams through operational change.

For manufacturers, the challenge is balancing investment in new technologies with the practical realities of existing facilities, processes and people.

Explore the full research findings

These are just some of the themes emerging from ManuPharma's conversations with pharmaceutical manufacturing leaders across Europe.

The full Inside Pharma Manufacturing: What Industry Leaders Are Prioritising for 2027 report explores eight recurring priorities, including practical AI applications, connected manufacturing systems, batch release, operational excellence, ageing assets and workforce transformation.

Discover the findings, real-world examples and practical challenges discussed by industry leaders.

Download the Full Research Report

The research findings will also inform discussions at ManuPharma 2027, taking place on 24–25 February 2027 at Hotel Palace Berlin.

Brought to you by the organisers of LogiPharma, ManuPharma will bring together 150+ senior pharmaceutical manufacturing leaders to exchange practical experiences and explore approaches to manufacturing transformation, operational excellence and future production.

As a reader of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, you can receive an exclusive 10% discount on your ManuPharma 2027 ticket.

Book your place and use code EPM10 to save 10%.