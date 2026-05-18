What to avoid when specifying your pharma automation system

Andrew Ross, head of software, Tekpak Automation explores the seven mistakes to avoid when specifying your pharma automation system.

× Expand Tekpak Automation

For today’s pharmaceutical manufacturers, automation is no longer a choice; it’s a business imperative. Speeding up production times, reducing energy costs, cutting waste and relieving the staffing burden caused by labour shortages, it’s no wonder that in pharma factories across the UK and Ireland, robotic systems are being installed in increasing numbers.

However, not all automation solutions are equal. Before investing in a robotic system, it’s vital to ensure that any potential supplier understands your production needs and limitations, as oversights at this level can be costly. Here, we outline the seven key mistakes that every pharmaceutical manufacturer should avoid when embarking on a new automation project, to make sure your installation runs smoothly from day one…

Mistake #1: Not taking into account your existing equipment

Any proposed new solution needs to easily integrate with your existing equipment, otherwise it will lead to production issues further down the line, reducing output and costing you money – essentially, creating more problems than it resolves.

A reputable supplier should want to visit your site and see for themselves the hardware and software systems that are already in place before recommending a solution that integrates well with both. At Tekpak, we use OPC UA for our automated packaging systems, a cross-platform, secure, open-source communication standard to enable convenient data exchange between our solution and the customer’s existing equipment.

Our engineers will arrange a site visit at the start of every project to find out which signals are already in place and work these in when writing client-specific software, to ensure seamless integration from the point of installation. Make sure to have this conversation with your supplier at the start of your automation project – don’t let it be an afterthought.

Mistake #2: Not considering your available space

Pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are busy, often crowded spaces. And this rings especially true for packaging halls. Your dream automation solution may look great on paper but if its footprint is too large for your existing layout, you’ll be left with the costly dilemma of deciding whether to increase space, remove existing equipment or rework your new automation system.

We prefer to work ‘backwards’, beginning not with a proposed solution but from the starting point of the customer’s available space. This avoids logistical challenges further down the line. Ask your supplier if they offer a modular solution that can adapt to your layout constraints – not only will this keep down costs and limit installation difficulties, but it will also futureproof your operation, enabling you to increase production capacity as demand grows.

Mistake #3: Not thinking about day-to-day usability

Often, an automation project is specified by a technical or engineering manager, with input from the C-suite and finance teams. Yet, on a day-to-day basis, the people using the system will be operatives on the shop floor. To ensure your shiny new set-up isn’t left gathering dust in the corner of a workshop, it’s essential that it is easy to operate by employees who may not have advanced coding or engineering skills, and who may not even have English as their first language.

Simple HMIs with touch screens, intuitive menus, colour coding and clear visual cues – as opposed to lengthy technical jargon – will ensure your system can be widely used by all production staff, so check with your supplier that their systems are as user-friendly as this.

At Tekpak, we always ask for feedback on usability from a variety of staff members following the FAT and SAT stages of a project, including those working on the shop floor. Making sure that operatives can easily alter packaging formats and layouts on the HMI, for example, is essential to the long-term success of your automation project.

Mistake #4: Not building in production flexibility

One of the biggest mistakes a pharma manufacturer can make is choosing an automated system that’s perfect for them now. Automation is a big investment and consumer demands change rapidly. If your solution has been specified for one particular application, on one particular line, for one particular product, it may quickly become obsolete if your product range alters.

When we deliver a system to a customer, we make it clear that we’ve not merely sold them a machine but the software, too. We ensure that both can be altered as required, to offer maximum production flexibility now and in the future – whether that be a change of size, speed, product type or configuration. For example, we recently developed a prefilled syringe and autoinjector pen cartoning line for a multinational pharmaceutical customer that accommodates seven different carton sizes and multiple pen types. Featuring a pocket-adjustable collator and servo-driven modules, the system offers full flexibility for future carton and product formats.

Mistake #5: Not having a single point of responsibility

An automated line may comprise equipment from numerous OEMS. However, for a project to succeed, the overall system needs to be ‘owned’, installed, managed and – most importantly – made compliant by one single company. Having a single point of responsibility will limit your risk, reduce admin load and speed up installation and delivery time, while giving you peace of mind that your solution meets the necessary regulations such as CE, Cyber Resilience and Machinery Directive, as well as validation requirements if applicable.

Some companies go a step further. For example, one of our current customers has ordered additional equipment from a different supplier which will run alongside the robotic pick-and-place packaging cell we are building for them. We have arranged for this equipment to be delivered to our workshop so we can integrate it with our cell and ensure it’s running at the correct rate before it gets to the customer’s site – thereby increasing the chance of project success from day one.

Mistake #6: Not futureproofing your technology

Technology is changing fast. AI tools are becoming increasingly common in automation systems, with AI-enabled vision systems helping to position items accurately, quality check products and increase worker safety, among other things. How can you ensure your automation system is fit for the AI revolution and won’t be outdated in a few years’ time, while remaining confident that your data is safe and secure?

Firstly, check that your supplier’s software can be remotely updated as technology evolves and make sure any smart features are included in the FAT and SAT checks. In addition, ask if their solution is compliant with the incoming EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Beginning in September 2026 with full enforcement taking place in December 2027, the CRA sets mandatory cybersecurity requirements for hardware and software products with a digital element. At Tekpak, all our systems are CRA-compliant as standard, well before the Act becomes enforceable.

Mistake #7: Not thinking about after care

Finally, don’t forget that your relationship with your automation supplier should not end at the point of installation – think of it as a partnership rather than a sales transaction. To ensure you get the best out of your system, your supplier should offer training, warranty and after-sales support for as long as you need it, including remote access to limit unexpected downtime.

After the SAT has been completed, our engineers usually remain on site for a week. After this, our service agreements and warranties, including remote access as standard, make sure our systems are never left unsupported. We’ll continue to support the customer for as long as they need us – in fact, we’re still caring for some machines 12 years after they were first installed. Make sure your supplier views your investment as a long-term partnership, not just a quick sale.