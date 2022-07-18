WMAHSN impact report highlights innovations improving health

The West Midlands Academic Health Science Network (WMAHSN) has released its 2021-22 Impact Report, highlighting the solutions that have helped improve health and generated income growth across the West Midlands, and nationally.

Key achievements outlined in the report include over 1,255 West Midlands care homes engaging in the test and adoption of deterioration management tools to improve safety for care home residents. More than 1,365 patients in the region have also been prescribed with PCSK9i inhibitors, a medicine that helps lower cholesterol.

Over the last two years, the organisation has grown to support the efforts around delivering its strategic programme themes, which includes cardiovascular disease prevention, mental health resilience, and workforce innovation and transformation.

The new report highlights the WMAHSN’s ability to adapt and pivot its services to address the region’s shifting needs and priorities, including supporting the region’s response to the pandemic. This not only demonstrates its ability to remain agile, but also how the organisation is uniquely placed to support the needs of its partners and future proof the region’s healthcare sector, for years to come.

Tony Davis, director of innovation and commercial at the WMAHSN, said: “It is our mission to transform health and social care through innovation. Therefore, it is inspiring and positive to see organisations across the region adopting these innovations to respond to our complex health, and social care system.

“In collaboration with partners, and organisations around the West Midlands, we intend to keep strengthening our ability to work nationally, regionally, and locally, and maintain the environment we have helped create to improve the overall health and wellbeing of our communities.”

As the WMAHSN approaches its tenth birthday in 2023, the organisation continues to aid local health and care systems, looking at how its workforce supports NHS England and NHS Improvement, and the Office for Life Sciences priorities, ensuring that patients in the West Midlands have access to the best health and care services.

Key highlights from the WMAHSN Impact Report include:

Four providers in the West Midlands have adopted HeartFlow, a cardiac test for stable symptomatic patients with coronary heart disease. Over 5,000 scans were performed nationally during last year led nationally by the WMAHSN.

A 30% decrease in A&E visits from care home residents, across the West Midlands, because of the spread and adoption of deterioration management tools such as ‘Stop and Watch’. Over half of care homes (63%) in Staffordshire and Stoke-On-Trent have fully adopted the deterioration management tools.

The creation of the QI Notify-Emlap application and a pilot scheme in partnership with The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust. The app supports clinicians to use their National Emergency Laparotomy Audit data more efficiently to drive their emergency laparotomy quality improvement work. Early results from the pilot suggests regular usage could reduce ‘Door to Theatre’ time.

Promoting alternative forms of treatment to those from an ethnic minority background, living with a learning disability or autism with the STOMP project. The project aims to reduce the over prescription of antipsychotics, often oversubscribed to these groups, by increasing medication reviews.

To read the full impact report, visit the WMAHSN website: https://www.wmahsn.org/