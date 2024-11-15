World Courier welcomes new president and senior vice president

World Courier, a global specialty logistics provider and a part of Cencora, announced the appointment of Laurent Bendavid as the new president and senior vice president of World Courier, effective November 1, 2024.

Laurent Bendavid joins with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leadership and operational excellence. Before taking on this new role, Laurent led the Alliance Healthcare France organisation for five years, where he demonstrated his ability to drive growth and foster a culture of continuous improvement. His prior experience includes leading Logista, France, and holding various commercial leadership positions at Carrefour.

Expand Laurent Bendavid, president and senior VP of World Courier

“I am truly thrilled to join this remarkable organisation that is wholeheartedly dedicated to putting patients first. My unwavering commitment to customers and the patients they serve is rooted in our shared mission to excel in everything we do. Together, we will empower our customers to deliver life-saving therapies across the globe, making a profound difference to the lives of countless individuals. Let us embark on this journey together, driven by passion, innovation, and a steadfast resolve to create a healthier future for all,” said Laurent Bendavid.

Laurent is renowned for his exceptional commercial acumen and people leadership skills. His expertise in building organisations, implementing change, enhancing teams, and driving operational improvement will be pivotal as we continue to build a strategy for accelerated services and a robust future for World Courier, and our customers.