WuXi opens first high potency oral drug product manufacturing facility

WuXi STA, a global CRDMO, announced the opening of its first high potency (HP) oral drug product manufacturing facility at its Wuxi city campus. This new facility allows WuXi STA to further extend its drug product capacity and capabilities.

Key highlights:

WuXi STA opens its first high potency oral drug product manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 400 million tablets and 200 million capsules.

with an annual production capacity of 400 million tablets and 200 million capsules. This facility would allow WuXi to provide an R&D manufacturing network for HPAPIs to meet the growing demand for HP drug candidate development services.

for HPAPIs to meet the growing demand for HP drug candidate development services. The facility offers multiple formulation processes, including wet and dry granulation, and tablet compression and coating.

With this new facility, WuXi STA is well positioned to provide an integrated R&D and manufacturing network for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) and drug product from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Specifically, this facility will complement the services and offerings of WuXi STA's existing HPAPI facilities in Changzhou and Shanghai Jinshan, which are near Wuxi city.

WuXi STA is also slated to open a new HP sterile parenteral production plant in Q3, 2023 at the WuXi campus.

The containment performance target (CPT) of this new HP oral drug manufacturing facility meets the control requirements of occupational exposure limit (OEL) as low as nanogram per cubic meter level.

Dr. Minzhang Chen, co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA, commented: "We are delighted to announce the opening of our first drug product manufacturing facility for high potency oral products. As our global partners and customers seek accelerated pathways for new drug development, WuXi STA is committed to further enhancing our integrated platform to enable more healthcare breakthroughs that benefit patients worldwide."

Growing network

In recent years, WuXi STA has established new facilities to increase the company's drug production capacity and capabilities to meet the needs of customers around the world.

In August, the company announced its new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Middletown, Delaware, which will provide formulation and development, and clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services in phase I.

Last year, WuXi STA established its first Europe-based drug product manufacturing facility in Couvet, Switzerland, which provides tablet & capsule commercial manufacturing and packaging capabilities.

