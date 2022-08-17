WuXi STA begins work on Delaware site for new pharma manufacturing facility

WuXi STA announces the beginning of the construction on its Middletown, Delaware site, which is expected to begin operations in 2025. The 190-acre pharma manufacturing campus will be WuXi STA’s second site in the US and the first on the east coast.

WuXi STA announces its new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Middletown, Delaware, offering expanded capacity and greater flexibility to meet the needs of customers in the U.S. and around the world.

The new facility hopes to begin operations in 2025 and create approximately 500 full-time jobs by 2026.

Phase I of the new campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services for a variety of oral and injectable dosage forms.

The formulation development and drug-product manufacturing and packaging facility will also house storage and distribution services for clinical trial materials and commercial drug products. The facility is expected to fortify supply chains in the US and provide expanded capacity and greater flexibility for both US and international customers.

The WuXi STA Middletown site is located in the Middletown Business Center at 1091 Industrial Drive, and the new facility will create approximately 500 full-time jobs by 2026. Phase I of the new campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services for a variety of oral and injectable dosage forms, as well as packaging, labeling, storage and distribution services for clinical trial materials and commercial drug products.

WuXi STA has 12 sites across the U.S., Europe and Asia that offer a range of services and meet or exceed all regulatory standards. Together with three other drug product manufacturing sites in Couvet (Switzerland), Wuxi City (China) and Shanghai (China), this new facility will further enhance the company’s global drug production capacity and capabilities.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is part of Delaware’s DNA,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. “Over the next five years, WuXi STA plans to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing communities, bringing with it good jobs and economic growth. This campus is only possible because of Delaware’s world-class, innovative workforce. Thank you to WuXi STA, Middletown Mayor Kenny Branner and everyone who made this project possible.”

“The First State continues to be a first-rate destination for businesses looking to innovate and grow,” said Senator Tom Carper. “This investment by WuXi STA helps position Delaware as a continued global leader in biopharmaceuticals, further cementing the manufacturing might of one of our fastest growing communities. Delaware’s workforce is ready to help build the future of our life-saving pharmaceuticals. This state-of-the-art campus will create good jobs and help fortify our supply chains here at home.”

“This biopharmaceutical facility is one most significant private sector investment ever in the Middletown region” said senator Chris Coons.

“I am excited about WuXi STA’s decision to choose Middletown for one of their new manufacturing facilities. This isn’t just the largest private-sector investment in Middletown’s history – it’s a defining moment that will bring many more good-paying jobs to Delaware and will further cement the First State as a world leader in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing.

"Thanks are due to everyone from Middletown to Dover to Washington who helped us get to this point, whether by making continued investments in NIIMBL, improving our education system from kindergarten to our universities, or ensuring that Delaware workers have the skills manufacturers like WuXi AppTec are looking for.”

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester added: “As the First State, Delaware has always had a spirit of innovation – constantly seeking new opportunities and ventures that will strengthen our economy and our state as a whole.

“Today’s groundbreaking of the WuXi STA pharmaceutical manufacturing plant represents another step in that spirit of innovation – bringing good-paying jobs to Middletown and strengthening communities throughout Delaware."

“We are truly looking forward to our partnership with WuXi STA, as the groundbreaking today marks the kick-off to them making their new home in Middletown, Delaware. When asked by WuXi STA about our business-friendly attitude, these businesses expressed their wholehearted support for how we do business and we couldn’t be more excited about WuXi STA wanting to join them, and the Town of Middletown, in our journey together,” said Middletown mayor Ken Branner. Branner added he was thankful for the support of Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

“I would like to thank our federal, state and local partners in Delaware for their continued support in the establishment of this site,” said Dr. Minzhang Chen, co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA.

“WuXi STA continues to increase our capabilities and capacities to better serve our customers through a more robust and reliable supply chain. With our integrated Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) platform and proven quality system, we look forward to working with our customers to swiftly deliver their innovative therapies to market in order to save lives and improve healthcare for patients.”

The WuXi STA Middletown facility is expected to begin operations in 2025.