WuXi STA opens a high-potency API plant

WuXi STA, a WuXi AppTec company, has opened another high-potency API (HPAPI) plant at its Changzhou site (Jiangsu, China). The new plant will meet the growing demand for high-potency API process R&D and manufacturing services.

It will consist of reactors from 250 L to 3,000 L, prep-HPLC systems, a 10 m2 tray lyophiliser, as well as flow chemistry and milling technologies. The new plant also adopts advanced isolation technologies with the capability to handle potent compounds with Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) as low as 10 ng/m3.

Currently, WuXi STA has two sites located in Shanghai Jinshan and Changzhou, China to support the process development and manufacture of high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients. These two facilities are equipped with multiple HP process R&D and analytical labs, kilo labs, and three plants along with process technologies such as prep-HPLC, milling, flow chemistry etc, providing customers a dual supply chain to meet their HPAPI needs from preclinical to commercial.

In addition to HP API, WuXi STA’s Changzhou site is capable of handling the process development and manufacturing services for linkers, oligonucleotides, and peptides, providing a “one-stop” flexible and efficient solution to companies developing therapies made of various complex conjugate modalities.