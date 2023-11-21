Yourgene Health Becomes a PacBio Compatible Partner

× Expand Shutterstock

Yourgene Health and PacBio have announced a collaboration to optimise size selection for long-read sequencing workflows. PacBio has qualified Yourgene’s LightBench instrument for size selection of long DNA fragments, enabling high yields for HiFi sequencing data.

Yourgene’s LightBench is an automated electrophoresis instrument, powered by Ranger Technology. This platform uses a patent-protected, machine-vision algorithm to interpret and control gel electrophoresis in real time. It delivers accurate size selection for human genomic DNA and includes the ability to perform fragment length analysis for additional quality control.

PacBio HiFi sequencing is a single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology. It produces long (1,000 to 20,000+ bases), accurate reads with uniform genomic coverage and native methylation detection for use in applications such as whole genome reconstruction, haplotype phasing, detection of large and complex variants, and epigenetics.

Matthew Nesbitt, Co-Founder of Ranger Technology, at Yourgene Health, said: “PacBio HiFi sequencing technology is a game changer for whole genome applications. High-resolution size selection is crucial to maximising data yields from long-read sequencing and Yourgene is proud to offer researchers a precise and scalable solution with the LightBench.”

A new Technical Note was released today for PacBio customers titled “Size selection of PacBio SMRTbell libraries with the LightBench instrument from Yourgene Health.” The Yourgene LightBench instrument is compatible with the Revio system. The automated LightBench workflow optimises walk away time, offering a scalable size selection solution for the preparation of PacBio SMRTbell sequencing libraries. Results from the initial study assessing two fragment lengths in 84 human genomic DNA samples from frozen blood for library preparation showed consistent yields for 8 kb or 10 kb size and a zero percent failure rate.