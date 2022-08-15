Disease-modifying heart failure drug in development

Sequana Medical NV, a provider in the treatment of drug-resistant fluid overload in liver disease and heart failure, announces the completion of enrollment in its Phase 2a SAHARA proof-of-concept study using its first-generation DSR product (DSR 1.0) as treatment for congestive heart failure.

The investigational DSR drug therapy delivered proof-of-concept in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients, and worked in partnership with the kidneys to safely eliminate excess fluid, with durable improvements.

, and worked in partnership with the kidneys to safely eliminate excess fluid, with durable improvements. The patients treated with DSR therapy were not re-hospitalised for congestion-related heart failure problems during their study follow-up period and the clinical outcomes resulted in a substantial increase in predicted survival.

Patients treated with DSR therapy in both RED DESERT and SAHARA experienced no congestion-related heart failure hospital re-admissions during their follow-up period in the study.

during their follow-up period in the study. Sequana Medical intends to extend its study to treat a small number of patients with its second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0) to support the US IND filing.

Results from DSR (Direct Sodium Removal):

Proof-of-concept delivered in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients with dramatic and durable improvements in validated clinical measures.

Heart failure disease-modifying profile – safe, rapid and effective decongestion with no congestion-related heart failure re-hospitalisations observed.

Clinical outcomes from RED DESERT and SAHARA result in a 75% reduction in predicted one-year mortality based on Seattle Heart Failure model.

Heart failure development program to focus on Short Term DSR with DSR 2.0.

Sequana Medical intends to extend SAHARA to treat a small number of patients with its second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0) to support the US IND filing, expected by year end.

The company has conducted two proof-of-concept studies, the RED DESERT study in euvolemic heart failure patients and the SAHARA study in decompensated heart failure patients, demonstrating that intensive DSR therapy with DSR 1.0 delivers compelling and durable clinical improvements in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients, including safe, rapid and effective decongestion, dramatic improvement in cardio-renal status and restoration of diuretic responsiveness. As a result of the strong, durable clinical signals observed, the company will focus the heart failure development program on Short Term DSR with its proprietary DSR 2.0 administered with a peritoneal catheter.

Ian Crosbie, chief executive officer of Sequana Medical, said: “We are very encouraged by the results from our DSR program and consider Short Term DSR to be a disease-modifying drug therapy for this large and very difficult-to-treat patient population. Based on what we have learned from RED DESERT and SAHARA, we will focus on Short Term DSR using our proprietary DSR 2.0. With just three to four weeks of DSR treatment, we believe that we can bring patients important clinical benefits lasting up to a year and progress this potential breakthrough therapy to patients in need as efficiently as possible.”

Dr. Oliver Gödje, chief medical officer at Sequana Medical, added: “We and our advisors are very impressed by the results and see DSR therapy as a treatment for heart failure that is complementary to other therapies. As cardiologists, we struggle to remove congestion from patients with diuretic resistance, which is the primary driver of morbidity and hospitalisation in heart failure. DSR therapy tackles the key clinical need of sodium overload in patients in whom loop diuretics are no longer effective.

"The patients treated with DSR therapy in our studies have not been re-hospitalised for congestion-related heart failure problems during their study follow-up period and the clinical outcomes resulted in a substantial increase in predicted survival using the Seattle Heart Failure Model. We are now preparing for a US IND filing of our DSR 2.0 by year end to start MOJAVE, our Phase 1b/2a US study.”

DSR heart failure drug development

Twelve decompensated diuretic-resistant heart failure patients have been enrolled in the SAHARA study using DSR 1.0. Interim results from ten evaluable patients after completion of the intensive DSR period demonstrated that DSR therapy safely, effectively and rapidly eliminated persistent congestion and restored euvolemia (i.e. normal amount of body fluids), resulting in a mean weight loss of 6kg.

There was a near normalisation of diuretic response with six-hour excretion of sodium more than doubling vs. baseline, as well as a considerable improvement in cardio-renal health, with a mean reduction in NT-proBNP, a key cardiac function parameter, of more than 30% vs. baseline and a stable renal function (eGFR) vs. baseline despite this dramatic fluid loss. The need for loop diuretics was dramatically reduced for many months following completion of the intensive DSR therapy, which the company believes is an important demonstration of the improvement in cardio-renal health of these patients.

Additionally, patients treated with DSR therapy in both RED DESERT and SAHARA experienced no congestion-related heart failure hospital re-admissions during their follow-up period in the study. The clinical benefits observed in RED DESERT and SAHARA result in a 75% reduction in predicted one-year mortality of patients pre- vs. post-intensive DSR therapy based on the Seattle Heart Failure Model.