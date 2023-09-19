ABL Bio Taps into Synaffix ADC Technology to Accelerate Development of Bispecific ADC Products

× Expand Shutterstock

Synaffix BV a Lonza company focused on commercialising its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, have formulated a licensing agreement to develop bispecific ADCs with ABL Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing bispecific antibody technology for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.

Synaffix will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales of resulting products and will be responsible for manufacturing components specifically related to its proprietary technologies. ABL Bio will be responsible for the research, development, and commercialisation of any bispecific ADCs developed under the agreement. Following the recent acquisition of Synaffix by Lonza, ABL Bio considers Lonza as a potential partner for clinical production of the antibody to be used in the first program, underscoring the strong and immediate post-merger synergies. The first program will commence upon deal signature with options exercisable for up to two additional programs over time.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix, said: “Under our collaboration with ABL Bio, we will focus on the discovery and development of cutting-edge bispecific ADCs. It underlines the vast and growing potential of Synaffix’s innovative technology platforms for engineering smart, targeted biologics that deliver therapeutic payloads with best-in-class therapeutic index. Following our recent acquisition by Lonza, our collective capabilities now enable a more comprehensive offering that extends to essential early development and production services.”

ADCs prepared from bispecific antibodies are designed to overcome the limitations of conventional therapeutic ADCs that target only a single antigen on the targeted cancer cell. By designing ADCs that must bind to two different targets in order to produce a therapeutic effect, it is possible to target cancerous cells more specifically and further improve the therapeutic safety profile.

Sang Hoon Lee, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Bio, added: “We are excited by the potential of this partnership with Synaffix, allowing us to further build on our understanding of the potential of this new area of ADC research combined with Synaffix’s award-winning ADC technology platform. The speed of R&D is increasingly important to secure a foothold in the burgeoning ADC market. With close collaboration between ABL Bio and Synaffix, I’m confident that we will achieve remarkable results in the ADC field.”