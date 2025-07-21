Aggreko launches report to demystify UK F-gas transition

As the UK’s transition away from F-gases ramps up, Aggreko has published a new report to provide clarity on the latest regulations and offer businesses guidance on the phase-down.

× Expand Aggreko

The report, titled F-Gas Phase Down: Navigating Regulations for a Sustainable Future, breaks down the UK’s F-gas phase-down strategy, which includes service and maintenance restrictions and mandatory leak checks and emission control, and the impact this will have on the manufacturing industry.

With the UK aiming for a 79% reduction in F-gas quotas by 2033, the recently established guidelines encourage the adoption of sustainable, low-GWP alternatives to safeguard long-term resilience and regulatory compliance.

The new report outlines the phase-down timeline alongside the refrigerants most at risk of being eliminated from the market first, due to factors such as rising costs and increasing restrictions. It also reveals the key considerations that must be made to ensure compliance with the latest regulations.

Chris Smith, head of temperature control for the UK and Ireland at Aggreko, said: “The tightening of F-gas regulations presents firms with several challenges. With the new restrictions in place, a major leak could render equipment unusable, while a gradual leak could compromise its operation over the long term.

“Our latest report has been launched to help decisionmakers proactively prepare for the phase-down, delivering compliance and operational excellence in the process. To guarantee a seamless shift, however, leveraging third-party expertise is crucial.”

Aggreko’s team of specialised sales engineers and project managers can support the transition by proactively designing and implementing compliant cooling solutions tailored to a business’s operational needs. It also collaborates closely with operational teams to identify potential risks and establish contingency plans in environments where downtime can significantly damage finances.

The business’s Greener Upgrades portfolio of sustainable cooling solutions has been proactively adapted to anticipate and exceed the demands of tightening F-gas regulations, reducing refrigerant emissions across its fleet by between 50% and 71%.

Smith continued: “Choosing the right trusted partner is important to minimising risk, avoiding downtime and protecting long-term competitiveness. By leveraging our specialised expertise, tailored solutions and ongoing investment in our equipment, Aggreko can deliver a smooth transition to lower-GWP refrigerants.”