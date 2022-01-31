Almirall partners with Ablexis & AlivaMab to accelerate antibody drug discovery

Biopharmaceutical company Almirall will collaborate with Ablexis and AlivaMab Discovery Services on several projects aimed at advancing antibody drugs for skin health to market.

Almirall has signed a multi-target licensing agreement with Ablexis which grants it non-exclusive rights to use Ablexis’ AlivaMab Mouse technology for the discovery, development, and commercialisation of innovative antibody drugs.

Almirall will also collaborate with AlivaMab Discovery Services to conduct the research, leveraging ADS’ expertise in antibody drug discovery and engineering using the AlivaMab Mouse technology, a platform for the generation of human therapeutic antibodies.

“These agreements are in line with Almirall’s vision to develop innovative treatment options for patients suffering from severe skin diseases. AlivaMab Discovery Services’ profound know-how in antibody discovery and engineering together with Almirall's expertise in dermatology will strongly accelerate the development of differentiated treatments to help patients get closer to their goal of leading a healthy life,” said Dr Thomas Huber, research director at Almirall. “The agreements highlight the company's commitment to early biologics discovery to provide the best solutions to skin conditions through novel science.”

"We are pleased that Almirall has selected the AlivaMab Mouse technology as a key platform for its antibody drug discovery," said Larry Green, chief executive officer, Ablexis, LLC. "Together with the talented and highly experienced team of antibody drug hunters at Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Discovery Services, we are increasingly recognised by partners with real experience in antibody drug discovery and development."

“Almirall joins our rapidly expanding list of high-quality partners that leverage the discovery, engineering and developability assessment capabilities of ADS, especially for challenging targets, functional design goals and advanced modalities,” said Justin Mika, chief executive officer at AlivaMab Discovery Services. “Our partners appreciate how our team’s expertise, combined with the proven AlivaMab Mouse platform, significantly improves the probability of success and shortens timelines in discovery and development. We look forward to supporting Almirall’s efforts to help patients with dermatological conditions.”