ALTURiX acquires UK rights to Liothyronine

ALTURiX - a rapidly-growing British pharmaceutical company - has announced it has acquired the exclusive rights to liothyronine for the United Kingdom following the finalisation of an agreement with HELM AG, based in Hamburg.

Founded in 2020 following the acquisition of two family-owned pharmaceutical companies, ALTURiX has a portfolio of well-known medicines which are prescribed widely by the NHS. The mission set out by the ALTURiX founders is to reliably provide branded products at an appropriate price. ALTURiX was created and shaped to provide these high-quality medicines to the NHS with streamlined efficiency.

The company portfolio includes three heritage branded products acquired from Novartis - all proven and acknowledged to improve patients’ health. ALTURiX reliably supplies these products to the NHS and other international markets, using its manufacturing partner based in Switzerland. This is in keeping with the company’s commitment to reliably deliver high-quality products, at a sensible price.

In addition, for the last five years the company has been growing rapdily through a programme of new product acquisitions, and market introductions.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr, Simon Clough – founder and director at ALTURiX said: “We are delighted to announce this deal with HELM for such an important product for UK thyroid patients – especially as this is International Thyroid Awareness Week. The agreement for liothyronine is the latest example of our successful growth strategy, and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to reliably and affordably supply important products like this, to increase the currently-limited options available to patients and the NHS.”