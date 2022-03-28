Arecor granted patents in US regarding insulin products

Arecor Therapeutics has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for protecting novel formulations of the Group’s insulin products, AT247 and AT278.

Dr Jan Jezek, chief scientific officer at Arecor, said: “Arecor’s novel insulin products, based on a combination of existing insulin analogues and our highly innovative formulation science, have potential to improve convenience, compliance and enable more effective management of blood glucose for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. As the clinical validation of the superiority of these products compared to current gold standard prandial insulins continues, we are also advancing the intellectual property protection for these products. This recently granted US patent, the first within the Group’s comprehensive insulin IP strategy, is a significant milestone, and we will continue to strengthen our IP portfolio with additional patent applications already in progress.”

Arecor has invested in building a strong patent portfolio to protect the Arestat technology platform and its proprietary pipeline products. The Group’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio currently comprises 36 patent families, including more than 50 granted patents in Europe, the US and in other key territories. As part of this strategy, Arecor has robust IP directed to the novel insulin compositions that protect different aspects of AT247 and AT278 formulations, as well as their specific properties and methods of use. Arecor’s strategy is to generate a fortress of both narrow and broad interrelated IP rights that cover the features of these products. US11278624 is the first granted US patent within the Group’s insulin IP strategy.