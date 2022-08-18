Authorisation granted for Novartis therapy in advanced prostate cancer

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company, announced that the MHRA has granted marketing authorisation in Great Britain for lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan, for the treatment of eligible adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Key highlights:

Lutetium ( 177 Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan received Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorisation for the treatment of eligible advanced prostate cancer patients in Great Britain, making it the first region in Europe to receive marketing authorisation.

for the treatment of eligible advanced prostate cancer patients in Great Britain, making it the first region in Europe to receive marketing authorisation. The authorisation comes from clinical study results, demonstrating prolonged overall survival and radiographic progression free survival with lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan.

Locametz (gozetotide), a PSMA-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging tracer, has also received a licence from the MHRA for use in imaging prostate cancer in Great Britain; the first diagnostic PSMA imaging tracer to receive this status from the MHRA.

The treatment would be available for adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy or who are not medically suitable for taxanes.

This follows the positive scientific opinion issued for lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan in April 2022 by the MHRA for the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).

The MHRA has also issued a licence in Great Britain for gozetotide which, after radiolabelling with gallium-68, is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for the identification of PSMA-positive lesions by positron emission tomography (PET) in adult patients with prostate cancer. Its licensing makes it the first diagnostic PSMA imaging tracer to receive this status in Great Britain.

Radioligand therapy (RLT) is an emerging treatment approach that may offer an alternative treatment option for some cancer patients. It combines a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioactive atom (radioisotope). RLT is administered via the bloodstream and delivers targeted radiation to cancer cells in the body, with the goal of limiting damage to surrounding tissue.

Steve Allen, acting chair of Tackle Prostate Cancer, said: “Far too many people are still dying each year from prostate cancer. Tragically, those diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer will only have about a 1 in 2 chance of surviving 5 years. Today’s announcement of marketing authorisation for lutetium treatment is another positive milestone for eligible patients and their families. There continues to be a real and pressing need for better treatments for people with advanced prostate cancer. This new approach is very welcome.”

MHRA marketing authorisation of lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan is based on the alternate primary endpoint results from the Novartis randomised, open-label, international, multi-centre, Phase III VISION trial, where patients with progressive PSMA positive mCRPC treated with at least one androgen-receptor–pathway inhibitor and one or two taxane regimens.

The study demonstrated prolonged overall survival and radiographic progression free survival with lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan and protocol-permitted standard of care (SOC; 551 patients) vs. SOC alone (280 patients). The incidence of adverse events, including those of grade 3 or higher, during treatment was higher in the lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan plus SOC group than in the SOC only group. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events in those receiving lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan plus SOC (all grades) were fatigue (43.1%), dry mouth (38.8%), nausea (35.3%), anaemia (31.8%), decreased appetite (21.2%) and constipation (20.2%).

Professor Johann de Bono, honorary consultant Medical Oncology and Professor in Experimental Medicine, The Royal Marsden, said: “This is a major clinical advancement for people with advanced prostate cancer who have recurrent disease after androgen receptor pathway inhibitors and chemotherapy. Results from the Phase III VISION study have shown the significance of this precision medicine for patients with advanced prostate cancer and it is encouraging to see such innovations being recognised by the MHRA with this licensing authorisation.”

Alessandra Dorigo, general manager UK & Ireland, Baltics and Nordics of Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company, added: “Our mission is to improve and extend the lives of people living with cancer and treatments like our innovative targeted radioligand therapy, lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan, are vital in achieving this. Radioligand therapy is an upcoming pillar of cancer care, and we are delighted that the UK is the second region in the world to license this pioneering treatment to advanced prostate cancer patients. We are working in partnership with the NHS to ensure system readiness so that eligible patients are able to access this innovative medicine when available.”

Following the granting of this marketing authorisation by the MHRA, Novartis will continue to work with NICE and NHS stakeholders to enable eligible patients in Great Britain to access lutetium vipivotide tetraxetan.