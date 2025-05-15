Best Formulations completes NSF recertification audit

Best Formulations, a Sirio Pharma Company (Sirio), a nutraceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has successfully completed its National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) recertification audit, securing an ‘A’ rating for the sixth consecutive year.

This achievement underscores Sirio’s unwavering organisation-wide commitment to quality, compliance and operational excellence, ensuring customers receive the highest standard of nutraceutical products.

The NSF 455-2 audit is a rigorous current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) assessment incorporating the 21 CFR Part 111 Dietary Supplement Compliance Guide requirements, along with recognised industry best practices. Administered by NSF, a globally recognised organisation dedicated to public health and safety, the audit validates a company’s quality systems, product safety and operational integrity. As a critical benchmark in the dietary supplement industry, NSF certification assures customers that a company adheres to stringent safety and quality protocols, reinforcing trust in the manufacturer’s goods and services.

During the audit, the NSF commended Best Formulations for its robust quality management system, meticulous documentation, and attention to detail during facility walkthroughs.

“Earning an ‘A’ rating for six consecutive years showcases the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Kayla Pham, Vice President of Quality at Best Formulations. “This certification is not merely about compliance; it reinforces the trust customers place in our consistent ability to deliver high-quality nutraceuticals.”