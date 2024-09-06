BlueRock Therapeutics announces FDA clearance

BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company and wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer, has announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OpCT-001, an investigational induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapy for the treatment of primary photoreceptor diseases.

“We are pleased with the immense progress we have made to date and thrilled that the FDA has cleared our IND application to initiate clinical testing for OpCT-001," said Amit Rakhit, chief development and medical officer at BlueRock Therapeutics. "We believe that OpCT-001 has potential to restore vision in people living with primary photoreceptor diseases and look forward to working with the ophthalmology community in initiating our Phase 1/2a clinical study.”

OpCT-001 is the first investigational iPSC-derived cell therapy to be clinically evaluated for the treatment of primary photoreceptor diseases. Initiation activities to support a Phase 1/2a study are underway. The Phase 1/2a study is designed as a first-in-human study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of subretinal administration of OpCT-001 in people with primary photoreceptor diseases as well as evaluate the effect of OpCT-001 on retinal structure, visual function and functional vision. The study will assess several dose levels of OpCT-001 and is expected to enrol participants in sites across the US.

Primary photoreceptor diseases are a subgroup of inherited retinal disorders that includes retinitis pigmentosa and cone-rod dystrophy. These diseases affect the structure and function of the photoreceptor cells in the retina, leading to irreversible vision loss in both children and adults. Primary photoreceptor diseases affect an estimated 110,000 people in the US and only limited treatment options exist for this population. OpCT-001 aims to restore vision loss caused by these diseases by replacing degenerated cells in the retina with functional cells.

OpCT-001 was exclusively licensed from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics in January 2024 as part of the strategic R&D and clinical manufacturing collaboration between BlueRock Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics forged in 2021. As part of the collaboration, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics supported BlueRock Therapeutics via research, development and the execution of critical IND-enabling activities including the clinical manufacturing of OpCT-001 at their cGMP facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

OpCT-001 is an investigational cell therapy that has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and its efficacy and safety have not been established or fully evaluated.