Bora Pharmaceuticals acquires biologics CDMO facility

Taiwan-based international contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Bora Pharmaceuticals recently announced the establishment of Bora Biologics to focus on the development of biopharmaceuticals.

Bora Biologics has investors Taishin Healthcare Partnership and Dr. Allen Chao, founder of Tanvex BioPharma to support the growth and strategy in biopharmaceuticals. With Bora's strengths as a CDMO for small molecules and biological macromolecules, the company has established a leadership position in Taiwan with its comprehensive CDMO customer services and competitive market share.

In line with its strategy of building CDMO capabilities, Bora expands into the biopharmaceutical market.

Bora indicated that the acquisition of Eden Biologics assets, located in Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park, Taiwan, will help the Bora Group rapidly build a presence in the bio-pharmaceutical market and position the organisation to expand its service offering to their clients supporting new and innovative drug development.

Bora chairman Bobby Sheng explained that the acquisition of Eden Biologics assets is an important milestone as Bora continues to expand its presence in the CDMO market. The strategic cooperation with Taishin Healthcare Limited Partnership and Dr. Allen Chao is in line with the organisations long-term investment strategy for growth. Bora Biologics will establish a global biopharmaceutical advisory committee to support the growth and strategy of this newly formed group, Bora Biologics.

With the acquisition of the facility, Bora will have biopharmaceutical technologies related to the development of cell lines to produce protein drugs, the development and analysis of upstream and downstream processes, along with the establishment of quality control and inspection specifications, as well as cell bank generation.

Bora vice president Simon Chen said: “The addition of the CDMO facilities equipment and the expertise of the highly qualified team gives Bora Biologics the ability to develop and continue with our clients as they progress to commercialisation.”

Mr. Chen further explained that the facility has four 500L bioreactors, all of which have been certified by the EU Qualified Person (QP) and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare. The facility has proven its comprehensive CDMO capabilities by having completed several collaborative projects commissioned by international partners.