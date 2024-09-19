Bormioli Pharma and Asamedic announce partnership for 'life-saving' drug Coxor

× Expand Bormioli Pharma/Asamedic

Asamedic, a pioneer in emergency medical treatment of myocardial infarction, and Bormioli Pharma, a leader in pharmaceutical packaging solutions, have announced a partnership for the commercialisation of Coxor 300mg Acetylsalicylic acid, a 'revolutionary life-saving medication' designed for emergency treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction.

Coxor breaks new ground by being available in liquid form, an advancement from the traditional pill format which must be swallowed with water or chewed. This innovation is made possible through the use of the EasyRec system, a dual-chamber packaging kit developed by Bormioli Pharma.

The EasyRec system allows for the instant reconstitution of powdered medication into a liquid, enabling patients to administer the drug more swiftly in critical moments. By being stored in the cap of the kit until the moment of use, the powdered formulation is better protected from external agents such as humidity and oxygen according to the companies.

After reconstitution, the liquid format of Coxor not only eliminates the need for water, thus expediting self-administration during emergencies, but also ensures faster absorption of the medication into the bloodstream. This rapid delivery mechanism is crucial in the treatment of heart attacks, where timing is critical.

"Coxor is the first dedicated emergency OTC approved product for adults with symptoms of a heart attack with appropriate user properties”, said Geir Ivar Westen, CEO of Asamedic AS. “We began full-scale production in 2022, and we can confidently say that our partnership with Bormioli Pharma has been pivotal in ensuring that the product gives the fastest and most effective care possible.”

Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Bormioli Pharma, added, "We are honoured to partner with Asamedic in bringing Coxor to market. This project exemplifies the vital impact that early collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and packaging manufacturers can have on making medicine more accessible and effective, especially when dealing with life-saving drugs."

Coxor has been regulatory approved in a European DCP process and test launched in Norway. Asamedic is now searching for licensing- and distribution partners in Europe and the rest of the world.

The results of the partnership between Asamedic and Bormioli Pharma will be showcased at CPHI Milan 2024 (6 – 10 October 2024), the premier global event for the pharmaceutical supply chain. Both companies will be present at the tradefair, with Asamedic at booth 16G10 and Bormioli Pharma at booth 20A2.