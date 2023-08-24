BostonGene, NEC and JIP Form Joint Venture in Japan

BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions and AI technologies alongside Japan Industrial Partners, a leading Tokyo-based private equity firm, have announced the formation of BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture aimed at advancing personalised medicine and dramatically improving patient outcomes.

The new company will utilise BostonGene’s high-complexity molecular technology and advanced biocomputational algorithms, including BostonGene Tumour Portrait tests, to accelerate the development and validation of novel precision medicine approaches.

BostonGene’s AI-powered cloud-based solutions, bioinformatics capabilities, analytical tools, and advanced next-generation molecular and immune profiling provide a comprehensive view of a cancer patient at a molecular level and identify actionable targets to make evidence-based treatment decisions. In addition, BostonGene uses its solution platform to provide a broad range of services for biopharma customers, including biomarker discovery, clinical trial testing, assay design and development, and companion diagnostics.

Data show that one in four deaths in Japan is caused by cancer, with recent numbers indicating that mortality is steadily rising . By equipping cancer care centres with BostonGene solutions, a greater number of patients will be able to benefit from genomic testing and personalised treatments. Furthermore, by utilising BostonGene industry solutions, Japanese researchers and biopharma companies will benefit from biomarker-driven therapy development.

"We look forward to bringing BostonGene solutions to the Japanese market. Our deep molecular and immune profiling and biocomputational power drastically improve patient outcomes and therapy development. Already widely adopted in the United States, we firmly believe that our solutions will significantly improve the standard of cancer care in Japan by enabling personalised treatments and improving therapy development," said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO, BostonGene.

"NEC is actively promoting the growth of its healthcare and life science business, centered on its hospital DX business, which has a strong customer base. By collaborating with NEC’s healthcare solutions, which utilise powerful AI/digital technologies, we expect BostonGene’s solutions to transform cancer care in Japan and aid Japanese pharmaceutical companies in developing the most effective therapies," said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation.